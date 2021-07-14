Heliospectra Announces a New Reseller - MineARC Systems to Supply Next Level Light Control for Controlled Environment

GOTHENBURG, Sweden, July 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Heliospectra AB, a world leader in intelligent lighting technology for greenhouse and controlled plant growth environments, announces a new reseller partnership with MineARC Systems, a global leader in manufacturing and supply of controlled environments, including biotechnology and agriculture applications. The company will represent Heliospectra's market-leading LED lighting and light control solutions for controlled environments agriculture in the Australian market.

MineARC Systems is a global leader in controlled environments, with manufacturing facilities in Perth Western - Australia, Dallas - Texas, and Johannesburg - South Africa. Their industrial reach-in and walk-in grow chambers meet the specific needs of various industries and customers, including life-saving refuge chambers for mining, petrochemical and tunneling, and specialized custom grow chambers for biotechnology and agricultural applications.

Their plant growth and research-grade chambers provide growers and researchers the ability to develop, refine and repeat specific growth and testing conditions within the biotechnology, agriculture, and science fields.

"As a supplier of market-leading controlled environments systems, providing our customers with full control and flexibility that results in high-quality crops is a must, and Heliospectra's product portfolio ensures that," comments Brent Pearce, Chief Innovation Officer, MineARC Systems. "It allows our customers to create optimal light conditions adjusted to different plant varieties, crops, and regions, or manipulating light wavelengths to impact disease resistance, taste, and nutrition."

Heliospectra will supply MineARC with market-leading LED lighting solutions, including the controllable ELIXIA and high output optimized MITRA, and the advanced light control system helioCORETM for light automation for high-quality crops, control, and output year-round.

"Our background as plant and light researchers, combined with years of experience catering to the Research and AgTech industry we understand the need for reliable products, full control and flexibility," says Scott Thornton, GM North America and VP of Sales at Heliospectra. "We are excited by this new opportunity with MineARC, to expand our reach in the controlled environments market."

For more information about MineARC Systems, visit minearc.com.



For More Information:

Heliospectra AB, Fiskhamnsgatan 2, 414 58 Gothenburg, Sweden

Phone +46 31 40 67 10

info@heliospectra.com

http://www.heliospectra.com

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

https://news.cision.com/heliospectra/r/heliospectra-announces-a-new-reseller---minearc-systems-to-supply-next-level-light-control-for-contr,c3384433

The following files are available for download:

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/heliospectra-announces-a-new-reseller--minearc-systems-to-supply-next-level-light-control-for-controlled-environment-301333447.html

SOURCE Heliospectra