DLA Piper advises Cowen and Company, William Blair & Company, BTIG and Stephens Inc. as underwriters of Alpha Teknova IPO

NEW YORK, July 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- DLA Piper represented Cowen and Company, LLC, William Blair & Company, L.L.C., BTIG, LLC and Stephens Inc. as underwriters in the US$110.4 million initial public offering of Alpha Teknova, Inc., a leading provider of critical reagents for the development and production of biopharmaceutical products, including drug therapies, novel vaccines and molecular diagnostics.

"It was a pleasure to leverage our deep capital markets capabilities, our experience advising on life sciences sector transactions and our strong multi-jurisdictional team to facilitate this IPO," said Michael Kagnoff, the DLA Piper partner who led the deal team.

In addition to Kagnoff (San Diego), the DLA Piper deal team representing the underwriters included partners Patrick O'Malley (San Diego), Christine Lehr (Raleigh), William Bartow (Philadelphia), Rebecca McKnight (Austin), Jennifer Kashatus (Washington, DC), Cathryn Le Regulski, Kristi Kung (both of Northern Virginia) and Eileen O'Pray (Silicon Valley); associates Zamzama Azizi (San Diego), Bianca LaCaille, Logan Weaver (both of Seattle), Priya Narahari (Philadelphia), Georgia Jolink, Sarah Thompson Schick (both of Austin), Rachel Park, Wenxi Li (both of Washington, DC), Jason Veit (Chicago), Katie Lee (New York) and Xingshuo Liu (Los Angeles); and paralegal Jennifer Tornow (Seattle).

DLA Piper's global capital markets team represents issuers and underwriters in registered and unregistered equity, equity-linked and debt capital markets transactions, including initial public offerings, follow-on equity offerings, equity-linked securities offerings, and offerings of investments grade and high-yield debt securities.

DLA Piper advises on all aspects of the life sciences sector, combining subject matter experience with considerable knowledge of the scientific, medical, regulatory, commercial and enforcement environments facing biopharmaceutical, medical device, research and diagnostics clients. Recognizing that clients' needs vary, the firm rapidly organizes and customizes client service teams, whether for a large pharmaceutical company, a mid-sized medical device client or a development-stage biotech company.



