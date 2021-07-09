MDC Partners (MDCA) Expands Global Footprint in Russia with Adwise Partnership

NEW YORK, July 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- MDC Partners (NASDAQ:MDCA) announced today that it has expanded its global affiliate network across Russia with the addition of Adwise, Russia's largest independent creative agency. The new partnership further scales MDC's global creative, content and data-driven media capabilities and supports the network's global brand partners in the region with expertise across creative, performance and digital marketing.

"As we continue to grow our Global Affiliates Program, we are excited to expand our footprint in Russia with Adwise, an agency that skillfully pairs compelling creative work with data-driven media capabilities that drive results for clients," said Mark Penn, Chairman and CEO, MDC Partners, and President and Managing Partner, The Stagwell Group. "Russian consumers are following global consumer trends by looking for more personalized, engaging experiences. We look forward to delivering those experiences on behalf of our clients in partnership with Adwise."

Adwise provides world-class creative services to top brand across Russia, including Toyota, Lexus, Bentley and Johnson & Johnson. Additionally, Adwise now provides 360-degree digital marketing services to help brands reach the right consumers at the right time. Through this partnership, Adwise and MDC Partners will co-develop a new traditional media buying service that will enable MDC's brand partners to engage global customers with contextually relevant content at scale.

"Adwise's extensive media and adtech experience in Russia will enable our team to further integrate data, technology, and communications for best-in-class service in a rapidly growing geography," said Deirdre McGlashan, Chief Media Officer of MDC Partners. "This obvious partnership opportunity with Adwise gives us increased credibility in an emerging market, demonstrating our continued focus on expanding our global media capabilities."

Reinforcing MDC's commitment to collaboration that advances creative and technology innovation across borders, MDC and Adwise will launch an externship program to share best-practices and regional insights across the company's global teams in North America and Russia. Further, as a network affiliate, Adwise's creative and performance experts will gain access to MDC Partners and The Stagwell Group's sophisticated global media, technology, data & research services.

"Cooperation with MDC Partners is fueling up Adwise to deliver the most effective data-driven integrated marketing support for international and local Russia/CIS brands by combining creative, data & media capabilities in one ecosystem," said Denis Koutyloz, CEO of Adwise. "This ecosystem is backed up by MDC Partners' integrated media and data powerhouse, results-driven technology and Adwise's full cycle creative agency expertise and local consumer insights knowledge."

"Russia continues to be a strategic market for us as evidenced by our growing digital media presence," added Anas Ghazi, Chief Strategy Officer at Stagwell Group. "Adwise is a great addition to the growing portfolio of affiliate partners and will enable us to efficiently expand our capability footprint in the region by providing global and regional brands with scaled creative solutions in concert with complimentary media."

Adwise is the latest partner to join MDC's rapidly-growing Global Affiliates Program, which positions the Company to further scale the creative, performance, media and technology capabilities brands need to excel in today's connected economy. To date, MDC Partners has added 24 affiliates to this program, representing best-in-class marketing expertise across the Middle East, Australia, Eastern Europe, Taiwan, Mainland China, Hong Kong, Latin America, India, and Russia.

To learn more about MDC Partners' affiliate program please visit http://www.mdc-partners.com/global-affiliates/

About MDC Partners

MDC Partners is one of the most influential marketing and communications networks in the world. As "The Place Where Great Talent Lives," MDC Partners is celebrated for its innovative advertising, public relations, branding, digital, social and event marketing agency partners, which are responsible for some of the most memorable and effective campaigns for the world's most respected brands. By leveraging technology, data analytics, insights and strategic consulting solutions, MDC Partners drives creative excellence, business growth and measurable return on marketing investment for over 1,700 clients worldwide. For more information about MDC Partners and its partner firms, visit our website at mdc-partners.com , sign up for investor-related updates and alerts , and follow us on LinkedIn .

About Adwise

Adwise is the largest independent creative agency in Russia working with international clients including the blue-chip companies like Toyota, Johnson& Johnson, Shell and Bentley.

We are a full cycle creative agency: our ways of working are based on the strategy-to-execution principle. On top of basic creative agency tools, we have our own in-house video production, 3D and matte painting capabilities, digital production and our own DCO platform, delivering precision marketing execution to our clients. Our mission is solving "relevance vs differentiation dilemma" by using the right content creation and delivery models. We are targeting to create high quality content that would scale up brands' creative potential being flexible in omni-channel and precision assets keeping the right balance between creative assets volume, costs and quality. This approach is a part of The Change Agency philosophy – we proactively change our ways of working to offer our partners up-to-date, smart and the most effective solutions in the constantly changing marketing landscape. This allows Adwise to be the agency that leads & inspires our clients to go through necessary changes that every growth brings to deliver the most to consumers' and market expectation.

