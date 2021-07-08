PAL Airlines Awarded Contract to Provide Aircraft Charter Services for Indigenous Services Canada

PAL Airlines was supported in its bid by the Exchange Income Corporation Family of Airlines

ST. JOHN'S, NL, July 8, 2021 /CNW/ - PAL Airlines and the Exchange Income Corporation (EIC) family of airlines is proud to be awarded a contract by the Government of Canada for the continued delivery of specialized air charter services on behalf of Indigenous Services Canada (ISC). These carefully managed air charter services facilitate travel to First Nations fly-in communities across Canada, ensuring health care professionals and other personnel can continue the delivery of essential services and critical supplies to sensitive communities.

"PAL Airlines and the EIC family of Airlines welcome this contract award as a continuation of services we have been delivering on behalf of the Government of Canada since early in the pandemic," said Calvin Ash, President of PAL Airlines. "Our organization has established and carefully managed a complex nationwide network of service providers focused on meeting ISC's critical needs, facilitating vital health care and infrastructure support for communities across Canada. We're excited to carry that work forward under this new contract."

Operated with strict health and safety protocols in place, these charter flights allow health care professionals and other personnel to board aircraft at dedicated facilities and maintain quarantine during travel.

"We have been proud to build this service in partnership with ISC over the course of the last year. Since our founding, EIC has invested in building the most comprehensive, adaptable, and reliable regional network in Canada to ensure we're able to continue our operations in even the most adverse circumstances. This award is a validation of our success in that respect," said Mike Pyle, Chief Executive Officer of EIC. "Through our airline operations, EIC has become a part of the community fabric in the fly-in First Nations destinations we serve across Canada. As a result of that established presence, we understand first-hand the vital services ISC health care providers deliver every day. It's been immensely gratifying for everyone at EIC to be able to leverage our expertise in support of ISC and the communities we serve during these challenging times, and we look forward to continuing this important work."

About PAL Airlines:

A proud member of the Exchange Income Corporation family of airlines, PAL Airlines is based in St. John's, Newfoundland and Labrador and serves an extensive network of scheduled and charter destinations across Eastern Canada and Quebec. PAL Airlines has over 40 years experience in the aviation industry with a reputation built on safety, reliability, and exceptional customer service. PAL Airlines was recently awarded our seventh Airline Reliability Award from De Havilland Canada for the Dash 8-100/200/300 Aircraft Program.

For more information, please visit: www.palairlines.ca

About Exchange Income Corporation:

Exchange Income Corporation is a diversified acquisition-oriented company, focused in two sectors: aerospace & aviation services and equipment, and manufacturing. The Corporation uses a disciplined acquisition strategy to identify already profitable, well-established companies that have strong management teams, generate steady cash flow, operate in niche markets, and have opportunities for organic growth.

For more information, please visit www.exchangeincomecorp.ca

SOURCE PAL Airlines

