Antonio & Paris Welcomes International Musician Matteo Markus Bok

MIAMI, July 7, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The global brand innovation and design firm Antonio & Paris (A&P) is proud to welcome rising Latin star and musician Matteo Markus Bok to its client roster. This partnership of minds and missions brings together the community of strategists, influencers marketers, designers, and engineers at A&P with a prolific international artist whose values align through a worldly perspective and desire to connect with audiences everywhere.

"Matteo is one of the brightest rising stars we've seen, and we are excited to work together on expanding his listeners as well as his career opportunities in the US, Latin America, and beyond," says Paris Buchanan, co-CEO and chief creative officer at A&P. "Just as our creative team comprises people in many corners of the world that aim to bring brands and consumers together, Matteo's music and passion is for connecting people. He is talented and versatile, and we know he has a long and fruitful career ahead—one we are now proud to be part of and help propel."

Bok, fluent in Italian, German, English, and Spanish, already has an ever-growing fan base throughout Europe, the US, Mexico, and South America. He currently resides in Miami, where he is working with his producers on his next album.

"Being in the studio in Miami has been incredible," Bok said. "The moments that I love and enjoy the most are when I'm creating art, being free, and expressing what I feel through the music. I can't wait to share what we've been creating so others can experience that feeling through these songs."

As Bok embarks on 2021 tour dates, including Italy and New York City in July, he is poised to join the ranks of today's top musical artists with his Latin hits. His song "El Ritmo" has been played over 1.2 million times on Spotify. Bok's latest album, Cruisin', resonates just as the 18-year-old artist does with his audiences around the world.

Eliana Bresolin, Bok's agent, said, "Matteo's passion is music and connecting with people. He will chat with anyone he meets and always finds a way to share their world and find common ground. His new music and his tour this year are all about making those connections near and far, and we love that the team at Antonio & Paris shares that mission with us and will help to create a global entertainment brand for Matteo."

Bok's new single, "Háblale Clero (Speak Clear)," is out now.

Visit http://www.MatteoMarkusBok.com to learn more, and stay tuned for 2021 tour dates. You can find Matteo Markus Bok's music on Spotify, Apple Music, Google Play, Amazon Music, and more. Join his community on YouTube, Instagram @matteo.markus.bok_official, TikTok @matteomarkusbok, and Facebook @matteomarkusbok.

About Antonio & Paris

Antonio & Paris is a global brand agency obsessed with finding and injecting humanity into every interaction in order to ignite the love affair between brand and consumer.

