Risk Strategies Selects IDX as Preferred Privacy and Security Provider

PORTLAND, Ore., July 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- IDX, the leading privacy platform and data breach services provider, announced a strategic partnership with Risk Strategies, a leading national specialty insurance brokerage and risk management firm, to offer its award-winning IDX Privacy software and services to Risk Strategies' employee benefits clients.

IDX Privacy is the only employee benefit solution purpose-built to address the growing digital privacy concerns that employers have for their employees. As digital privacy and cyber risks escalate, more and more enterprises want to offer their employees a way to protect themselves from these growing risks.

"This partnership has been in the works for a while and is an important part of our strategy to build key capabilities leadership in our benefits offerings. We are excited to partner with IDX to help our clients address the evolving privacy threats to their employees," said Kate Genovese, Senior Strategic Consultant, Risk Strategies.

The IDX solution brings together, in one easy-to-use package, a complete platform for employees to be safer online by avoiding being tracked by websites, using public WiFi safely, and protecting their social media accounts. It also includes the unique ForgetMe feature that will automatically remove sensitive personal data from digital data aggregators.

"We are pleased to partner with forward-looking organizations like Risk Strategies and to be able to support them in offering a meaningful solution to the growing threats to privacy faced by the workforces of their clients," said Tom Kelly, president and CEO of IDX. "As cyber risks increasingly affect digital privacy, more and more companies are choosing to protect their organizations and employees from expanding privacy risks."

Founded in 1997, Risk Strategies is a specialist in insurance and risk management products and services for a wide variety of industries. The firm currently has over two dozen specialty practices and serves a large and growing number of different verticals, including nonprofits, public entities, education, health care, and more.

To learn more about Risk Strategies, visit riskstrategies.com/learnmore. To learn more about IDX Privacy, visit www.idx.us.

About IDX:

IDX is the only privacy company built for agility in the digital age. Thousands of organizations trust their privacy platform to empower consumers to take back control of their privacy with their identity and privacy protection products. As the nation's largest provider of data breach response services, IDX is trusted by government and enterprise customers, as well as employee benefits and strategic partners, to protect more than 40 million consumers.

About Risk Strategies

Risk Strategies is a specialty national insurance brokerage and risk management firm offering comprehensive risk management advice and insurance and reinsurance placement for property & casualty, and employee benefits risks. With 25 specialty practices, Risk Strategies serves commercial companies, nonprofits, public entities and individuals, and has access to all major insurance markets. Ranked among the top brokers in the country, Risk Strategies has offices located nationwide including Boston, New York City, Chicago, Toronto, Montreal, Grand Cayman, Miami, Atlanta, Dallas, Nashville, Washington DC, Los Angeles and San Francisco. www.risk-strategies.com

