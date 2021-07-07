World's Leading Crypto Payments Processor CoinPayments Partners with Quid POS to Empower Micro Businesses with Crypto Payments

VANCOUVER, BC, July 7, 2021 /CNW/ - CoinPayments, the world's leading cryptocurrency payment processor, today announced a strategic product integration with Quid POS, a developer of innovative point-of-sale (POS) merchant solutions for small businesses. The integration enables Quid POS merchants to accept in-store crypto payments, providing financial access to smaller businesses.

The CoinPayments gateway makes crypto payments accessible for everyone, and is currently serving over 70,000 merchants globally. The Quid POS integration further expands CoinPayments' reach into the micro business sector, helping businesses of all sizes stay ahead of the digital payments curve.

"For smaller businesses, which have historically relied heavily on cash, missing out on a sale because they cannot accept other methods of payments can be damaging," explains Sheryl Carr, Co-founder & CEO for Quid POS. "We aim to empower merchants and customers to have the freedom of choice to pay any way, without risk. The strategic integration with CoinPayments opens a gateway to the future of digital payments for owner-operated businesses, who would otherwise struggle to enter the world of crypto. And the timing couldn't be more important, as those hardest hit by the pandemic are seeking new ways to secure sales."

Quid POS has been built around a merchant-focused philosophy, informed by interests in micro grassroots projects and social entrepreneurship, finding smart ways to transform the future of POS for independent shop owners.

"CoinPayments' POS interface is the easiest way for merchants to accept crypto as a form of payment, and aligns perfectly with Quid POS' mission to streamline in-store payments for small businesses often underserved by fintech solutions," said Jason Butcher, CEO of CoinPayments. "Through our integration, more micro-businesses can join our merchant community to benefit from accepting crypto payments and tap into a new, tech-savvy customer base."

The CoinPayments and Quid POS product integration is live.

About CoinPayments

CoinPayments is the easiest, fastest and most secure way for merchants worldwide to transact in cryptocurrencies. It is the first and largest cryptocurrency payments processor with more than US $10 billion in total payments to date, while supporting more than 2,000 coins. It is the preferred cryptocurrency payment solution for merchants and eCommerce platform providers worldwide. Founded in 2013, CoinPayments is dedicated to providing clients with fast, secure and user-friendly crypto payment APIs, shopping cart plugins, digital wallets, cryptocurrency custody, and a host of other solutions supporting cryptocurrency payment applications. Learn more at: https://www.coinpayments.net/

About Quid POS

Quid Systems creates affordable, user-friendly, and smart merchant solutions globally. It's founders have over 20 years experience in developing inventory control software, and released Quid POS in 2014 as the first bitcoin point-of-sale solution, offering thousands of users transparent transactions with cryptocurrency exchange rates and integrated payment gateways. Quid POS also helps merchants manage, automate, and grow with its cloud-based POS system; including supplier management, cashier dashboard, administration functions, inventory management, and data reporting. Learn more at: https://quidpos.com/

