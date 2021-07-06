HANGZHOU, China, July 6, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Hailiang Education Group Inc. (NASDAQ:HLG), ("Hailiang Education" or the "Company" or "We"), an education and management services provider for primary, middle, and high schools in China, announced that the Company had entered into a strategic cooperation agreement (the "Agreement") with Hangzhou Hikvision Digital Technology Co., Ltd ("Hikvision"), one of the world's leading Internet of things ("IoT") solution and big data service providers with video as its core competency, on July 1, 2021. Both parties will further develop the Company's "Smart Campus System", combining of the Company's school-operating experience and Hikvision's video technology expertise.

Under the Agreement, the Company recognized Hikvision as Hailiang Education Smart Campus Global Alliance's strategic partner. Both parties agreed to establish a "Smart Campus Joint Laboratory" (also known as the "Hailiang-Hikvision Joint Laboratory") to work on software products innovation in the education field and promote the integration of both parties' business ecosystems. In addition, both parties also agreed to conduct cooperative research studies to apply for relevant provincial/national research projects jointly and explore the application of video technology in education and teaching fields, such as methods and techniques for students' aptitude evaluation, as well as the use of video technology to empower students' mental health education, etc.

Dr. Junwei Chen, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Hailiang Education, commented: "Based on our solid cooperation history with Hikvision, the Company has entered into a comprehensive strategic cooperation agreement with Hikvision. We believe the Agreement will significantly strengthen the "Hailiang Education Smart Campus Global Alliance" and accelerate the research and development of innovative technology and solutions for education and teaching. Furthermore, we expect to build a powerful, complementary and sustainable strategic partnership to capitalize on the two brands' mutual empowerment, accelerate the development of Hailiang Education's "Smart Campus System," and boost more research achievements on theoretical research and technical application in the field of educational technology."

About Hangzhou Hikvision Digital Technology Co., Ltd.

Hangzhou Hikvision Digital Technology Co., Ltd., established in 2001, is one of the world's leading Internet of things ("IoT") solutions and big data service providers with video as its core competency. Its businesses focus on intelligent IoT, big data services and smart business to build an open and cooperative economic ecosystem and to provide services to diverse users from the public sector, institutions and small and medium-sized enterprises. In addition, Hikvision is committed to building smart cities and digital enterprises with fusion of cloud and edge computing, things information fusion and digital intelligence fusion.







About Hailiang Education Group Inc.

Hailiang Education (NASDAQ:HLG) is one of the largest primary, middle, and high school educational service providers in China. The Company primarily focuses on providing distinguished, specialized, and internationalized education. Hailiang Education is dedicated to providing students with high-quality primary, middle, and high school, and international educational services and highly valuing the quality of students' life, study, and development. Hailiang Education adapts its education services based upon its students' individual aptitudes. Hailiang Education is devoted to improving its students' academic capabilities, cultural accomplishments, and international perspectives. Hailiang Education is committed to making great effort to provide its students with greater opportunities to enroll in well-known domestic and international universities to further their education. For more information, please visit http://ir.hailiangedu.com.

