ADAMA expands Agtech services powered by Agremo

TEL AVIV, Israel, July 6, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- ADAMA, a leading global crop protection company and Agremo, a leading aerial analytics provider, today announced an expansion program of the ADAMA Eagle Eye , a drone analytics farming platform powered by Agremo and operated by ADAMA.

Mutual efforts between the companies enables the collection of highly accurate crop data layers of growers' fields to optimize the management of field trials and demo plots, supporting ADAMA's product development and marketing activities and allowing better accessibility to crop information for industry professionals and growers across the world.

Georgiana Francescotti, Head of Global AgTech and Digital Services at ADAMA, says: "We are happy to expand our partnership with Agremo, to provide growers and Ag-professionals tools that enable effective and efficient use of agricultural inputs, which is an important part of every farmer's success."

The Agremo software extracts critical information from a drone map to provide different field and crop reports into the ADAMA Eagle Eye system. The reports illustrate actionable details on plant population, stand count, flowering estimate, weed, stress, pest, disease, drought, and field arable area.

Agremo CEO, Dr. Milan Dobrota explains, "Sharing data and collaboration through Agremo is straightforward and intuitive. Our system ensures transparency and builds trust between Ag professionals regardless of their location. Remote accessing crop data, sharing of the analytics, visualization, and historical data, make decision making and crop management much easier, especially during the challenging COVID period."

Francescotti added, "The current COVID pandemic has brought new challenges to our industry, not the least, being restrictions to host field trials and demo days. Agremo's solution has allowed us to reach many of our key partners through virtual field trials in a safe, efficient, and personalized manner. In addition, it also allows us to exchange knowledge and success with many more who may not have been able to join us in person, even under normal circumstances."

ADAMA Eagle Eye analysis reports simplifies field scouting and managing demo plots by taking the guesswork out of crop progress and reduces the need for a field visit. The additional data layer Agremo provides, will help ADAMA make smarter decisions about pipeline projects with vital insights using a visual data point. In addition, the report aids in a more focused discussion about the observations, eliminates speculation regarding ADAMA products' efficacy and provides conversational topics when meeting customers and growers.

Yalon Perelman, AgTech Project Manager at ADAMA, elaborates, "In 2021, ADAMA Eagle Eye powered by Agremo, will roll-out in 6 new countries in addition to the US. Agremo's pilot network makes it possible to perform a more significant number of missions at a lower cost in wide geographical deployment. The ability to translate reliable information from the field into actionable and accurate data, enables ADAMA's teams to demonstrate the performance of its products while sharing the results with growers."

About ADAMA

ADAMA Ltd. is a global leader in crop protection, providing solutions to farmers across the world to combat weeds, insects and disease. ADAMA has one of the widest and most diverse portfolios of active ingredients in the world, state-of-the art R&D, manufacturing and formulation facilities, together with a culture that empowers our people in markets around the world to listen to farmers and ideate from the field. This uniquely positions ADAMA to offer a vast array of distinctive mixtures, formulations and high-quality differentiated products, delivering solutions that meet local farmer and customer needs in over 100 countries globally. For more information, visit us at www.ADAMA.com and follow us on Twitter® at @ADAMAAgri .

About Agremo

Agremo is a leading agricultural software which provides highly accurate field and crop data by analyzing data obtained from aerial imagery. Agremo combines AI-based technologies, machine learning and computer vision, trained by Ag experts to deliver highly accurate and easy-to-use reports on stand count, weed, pest, disease zones, and helps every ag professional worldwide to optimize returns- save on inputs while maximizing crop performance and yields. It is compatible with all commercial drones and the most common sensors (RGB, NIR, multispectral). With more than 2000 customers worldwide, Agremo analyzed more than 100 crop types.

