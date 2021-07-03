Steelworkers Reach Tentative Agreement with ATI to End Three Month Unfair Labor Practice Strike

PITTSBURGH, July 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The United Steelworkers today said that the union has reach tentative agreement with ATI (NYSE:ATI) on a four-year contract covering 1,300 workers at nine facilities who have been on strike against unfair labor practices since March 30, 2021.

USW International Vice President (Administration) David McCall, who chairs negotiations with ATI, said that the union was able to keep pressure on management to engage at the table thanks to the solidarity and support of the membership at all locations for the duration of six months of bargaining and three months on the picket lines.

"The unity of USW members at ATI has proven that we can accomplish great things when we stand together to fight for the respect and dignity of a fair contract," McCall said. "Despite management's repeated attempts to divide and conquer its workers, we showed once again that our solidarity is a tremendously powerful force."

In the coming days, USW members will review the details of the proposed new contract and return-to-work agreement with their negotiating committee before a ratification vote, which will be scheduled as soon as possible.

Broadly, the proposed agreement provides lump sum payments, meaningful wage increases and maintains a premium-free health insurance plan for union members without establishing a permanent lower tier of benefits for new hires.

If the proposed agreement is ratified, the recall process would begin immediately, and USW members are expected to return to work shortly after the ratification process is complete.

The USW represents about 850,000 North American workers in a variety of industries such as steel, aluminum and other metals; pulp and paper; tires and rubber; chemicals; energy producing; oil refining; healthcare; the service and public sectors; and a growing number in professional, tech and academic fields. Visit http://www.usw.org to learn more.

