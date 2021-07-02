 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

USW reaches effects bargaining agreement with Viatris over Morgantown facility closure

PRNewswire  
July 02, 2021 3:14pm   Comments
Share:

PITTSBURGH, July 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The United Steelworkers union (USW) today announced that it reached a final agreement with Viatris over the effects of the company's decision to close its formerly Mylan-owned pharmaceutical manufacturing facility in Morgantown, W. Va.

The union has been bargaining with Viatris since March on behalf of 850 members of Local 8-957. Last month, members visited the West Virginia Capitol to raise awareness about the impacts of the closure.

"Closing this plant is a tragic decision, and we fought hard to get these hard workers an agreement that reflects their years of dedication and service," said USW Vice President of Human Affairs Fred Redmond, who also leads the union's health care bargaining. "We will continue fighting for these members and their community and do everything we can to ease the burden of this transition."

The agreement includes both severance pay and other benefits for workers who will lose their jobs July 31, when the facility is set to close. Viatris announced the closure last December.

The USW represents 850,000 workers employed in metals, mining, pulp and paper, rubber, chemicals, glass, auto supply and the energy-producing industries, along with a growing number of workers in health care, public sector, higher education, tech and service occupations.

Contact: 

Chelsey Engel, 412-212-8173, cengel@usw.org

J.D. Wilson, 304-919-0234, jwilson@usw.org

 

Cision View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/usw-reaches-effects-bargaining-agreement-with-viatris-over-morgantown-facility-closure-301325186.html

SOURCE United Steelworkers (USW)

View Comments and Join the Discussion!
 
Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com