Aurora Water Selects EnergyLink for Unique Public Works Water Tank Solar Project

AURORA, Colo., July 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- With oversight from NORESCO, the City of Aurora's Third Party Owner's Representative, Aurora Water designated EnergyLink as the sole design-build contractor for a one-of-its-kind solar project atop the Robertsdale Water Tank and Pump Station. This rare application, combined with the solar performance guarantee EnergyLink is promising, makes the project stand out among recent public works sustainability projects.

The Robertsdale Water Tank and Pump Station has served the City of Aurora well over the years, but the city has bigger plans to make it even more of an asset to their residents. With EnergyLink's help, a 469.04 kW solar array will be built atop the underground concrete water tank.

The project will make good use of what would otherwise be empty, unusable space, leveraging the ground mount array to supply clean, renewable power to their residents and strengthen the resilience of Aurora's electric grid.

The rarity of a solar installation on top of a water tank is a feat in its own but combining that with a performance contract to guarantee strong solar production performance over time, which only NAESCO-accredited Energy Service Companies can appropriately offer, makes the install even more impressive. EnergyLink will also provide operations and maintenance to continually keep the array in proper shape.

"I've never seen a project like this before," remarked Caelan Gander, EnergyLink's lead on the project. "You just don't see solar panels built on top of a water tank every day."

With construction on the project set to begin, Gander believes this project can serve as a useful case study for other cities in Colorado and across the United States. "Most cities have water tanks, and many are making an effort to be more sustainable. Why not make use of that space for the better of your community? It makes perfect sense."

About EnergyLink

EnergyLink is a NAESCO accredited Energy Efficiency Contractor (EEC) who designs, builds, and funds renewable energy and energy efficiency products for commercial businesses, public institutions, cities, municipalities, and nonprofits.

About NAESCO

The National Association of Energy Service Companies (NAESCO) is the leading advocacy and accreditation organization for Energy Service Companies (ESCOs) and is dedicated to modernizing America's building infrastructure through performance contracting. Uniting the energy service industry, NAESCO promotes favorable government policies; sponsors a rigorous accreditation program; provides training and education; and champions the interests of ESCOs across the nation.

