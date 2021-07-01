AES Ohio Selects Landis+Gyr for Next Generation AMI and Grid Edge Technology Deployment

ATLANTA, July 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Landis+Gyr Technology Inc., a subsidiary of Landis+Gyr Group AG (LAND.SW), and AES Ohio have reached agreement on a comprehensive grid modernization initiative driven by a utility IoT network and advanced metering solution that delivers grid management and enhanced customer engagement capabilities.

The utility will install approximately 500,000 smart meters and a Gridstream® Connect IoT platform using RF Mesh IP and cellular networks. Additionally, AES Ohio will utilize Landis+Gyr cloud services for system operating software, along with network management services and installation support. Cellular-enabled network devices and meters will be offered under turnkey contracts utilizing Landis+Gyr's agreement with Vodafone Business IoT services to provide best fit coverage across the utility service area.

"AES Ohio is committed to personalizing our customer experience using transformative technologies. This project is a crucial component in the investments we continue to make in our distribution system and customer service to enhance resiliency and smart energy applications," said Vice President, US Smart Grid and Ohio T&D Operations Kathy Storm at AES Ohio.

The utility IoT infrastructure being deployed enables the use of Landis+Gyr's Revelo® metering platform in the future as AES Ohio's metering needs continue to evolve. Revelo provides high-resolution sensing and edge processing capabilities that extend beyond the grid edge. These features provide the utility with load disaggregation, anomaly detection and customer engagement tools that are only now being made available from a residential meter.

"AES Ohio is laying the foundation for the future of grid management and we are excited for the opportunity to be a part of this project," said Prasanna Venkatesan, Executive Vice President of the Americas region at Landis+Gyr. "The network options available with Gridstream Connect, along with cloud services and deployment expertise are a big part of ensuring this investment will provide value well into the future."

In 2020, Landis+Gyr extended its advanced metering deployment with AES Ohio's sister utility, AES Indiana in Indianapolis, setting the groundwork for implementation of new energy management technologies.

Located in Dayton, OH, AES Ohio provides electric service to 527,000 customers across 24 counties in the southwestern Ohio.

About AES Ohio

AES Ohio is the principal subsidiary of DPL Inc. (DPL), a regional energy provider and an AES company. AES Ohio, a regulated electric utility, provides service to over 527,000 customers in West Central Ohio. AES Ohio rates are the lowest in Ohio among investor-owned utilities. Learn more about how AES Ohio is accelerating the future of energy, visit aes-ohio.com/hellofuture.

About Landis+Gyr

Landis+Gyr is a leading global provider of integrated energy management solutions for the utility sector. Offering one of the broadest portfolios, we deliver innovative and flexible solutions to help utilities solve their complex challenges in Smart Metering, Grid Edge Intelligence and Smart Infrastructure. With sales of USD 1.4 billion in FY 2020, Landis+Gyr employs more than 5,000 people in over 30 countries across five continents, with the sole mission of helping the world manage energy better.

