OXE Marine AB (publ) announces outcome of incentive program 2021/2025 and additional transfer of warrants of series 2019:2

STOCKHOLM, July 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- In accordance with the resolution by the extraordinary general meeting in OXE Marine AB (publ) (the "Company") on 28 June 2021, the Company has transferred all 3,050,000 qualified employee stock options in the new incentive program 2021/2025 and subscribed for all warrants of series 2021/2015:2 issued to secure the Company's delivery of shares in the program. The options have been transferred at a price of SEK 0.03 per option and can be used to subscribe for shares during three weeks' periods after the publication of the interim report for first, second and third quarter of 2025.

In connection with the transfer of options in the incentive program 2021/2025, the Company has transferred 227,272 warrants of series 2019:2 to the CEO of the Company, Magnus Grönborg. The warrants have been transferred at market value according to the Black & Scholes valuation model.

For further details about the incentive programs, please refer to the Company's website www.oxemarine.com.

Certified Adviser

FNCA Sweden AB is Certified Adviser for OXE Marine AB (publ). Contact details to FNCA Sweden AB:Tel. +46 8 528 00 399, e-mail: info@fnca.se.

For further information, please contact:

Magnus Grönborg, CEO, magnus.gronborg@oxemarine.com, +46 76 724 73 00

Anders Berg, Chairman of the board, anders.berg@oxemarine.com, +46 70 358 91 55

OXE Marine AB (publ) (NASDAQ STO: OXE), (OTCQX:CMMCF) has, after several years of development, constructed the OXE Diesel, the world's first diesel outboard engine in the high-power segment. The Company's unique patented engine-to-propulsion power transmission solutions have led to high demand for the Company's engines worldwide.

