ParkMobile Announces Partnership with The Car Park Offering Contactless Parking Payments in Raleigh, Asheville, and Boone, NC

RALEIGH, N.C., July 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- ParkMobile, the #1 parking app in North America, has announced a partnership with The Car Park, a national parking operator with facilities throughout the United States. As part of this deal, ParkMobile will provide contactless payments in the Raleigh, Asheville, and Boone areas of North Carolina. The Car Park and ParkMobile have previously partnered to provide contactless payments for other locations throughout the United States in Tampa, Boise, Estes Park, Wichita, and Chapel Hill.

ParkMobile has over 24 million users across North America and is available for both iPhone and Android devices. ParkMobile can also be accessed on a mobile web browser for those who do not want to download an app. To pay for parking using the mobile or web app, a user enters the zone number posted on signs around the parking spot, selects the amount of time needed, and touches the "Start Parking" button to begin the session. The user can also extend the time of the parking session on their mobile device.

ParkMobile plans to expand to more The Car Park locations in the coming months, simplifying the process of paying for parking.

"The Car Park is thrilled to add ParkMobile to more of our locations across the US," says Jeff Wolfe, CEO, The Car Park. "This innovation makes it quick and convenient for our customers to pay for parking on their mobile device.

"This is a great partnership with The Car Park that enables more options for contactless parking payments in North Carolina," says Jon Ziglar, CEO of ParkMobile "We have a large base of users in the state who can use our app to easily pay for parking wherever they go."

ParkMobile has a strong presence in North Carolina with over 500,000 users and is widely available in cities like Charlotte, Durham, Chapel Hill, Winston-Salem, Carolina Beach, Fayetteville, and Wilmington. The app can also be used at many colleges and universities throughout the state, including UNC campuses in Charlotte, Greensboro, Wilmington, and Chapel Hill, as well as at North Carolina State. Beyond North Carolina, the app is available in over 450 cities, including Atlanta, New York, Washington, DC, Philadelphia, and New Orleans.

About ParkMobile: ParkMobile, LLC is the leading provider of smart parking and mobility solutions in North America, using a contactless approach to help millions of people easily find, reserve, and pay for parking on their mobile devices. The company's technology is used in thousands of locations across the country, including 8 of the top 10 cities, as well as college campuses, airports, and stadiums. People can use ParkMobile solutions to quickly pay for on-street and off-street parking without having to use a meter or kiosk. Additionally, ParkMobile offers parking reservations at stadium venues for concerts and sporting events. Reservations are also available in metro area garages, allowing people to drive into the city without having to worry about finding parking. ParkMobile has been named to the Inc. 5000, Deloitte Fast 500, Smart Cities Connect "Smart 50," and the Atlanta Journal Constitution's Top Workplaces. Additionally, the company won the 2020 Stevie Awards for Achievement in Product Innovation and the 2019 Stevie Awards for Most Innovative Tech Company and Best Travel App. For more information, visit ParkMobile.io or @ParkMobile on Twitter.

ParkMobile Contact: Jeff Perkins, CMO, jeff.perkins@parkmobile.io

The Car Park Contact: Jeff Wolfe, CEO, jwolfe@thecarpark.com

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/parkmobile-announces-partnership-with-the-car-park-offering-contactless-parking-payments-in-raleigh-asheville-and-boone-nc-301323781.html

SOURCE ParkMobile