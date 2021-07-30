 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Glacier Bancorp, Inc. Appoints Board Member

Globe Newswire  
July 30, 2021 4:30pm   Comments
Share:

KALISPELL, Mont., July 30, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Glacier Bancorp, Inc.'s (NASDAQ:GBCI) Board of Directors and its wholly owned subsidiary Glacier Bank announce the appointment of Michael B. Hormaechea as a Director of the Company and Glacier Bank, effective September 1, 2021. Mr. Hormaechea was also appointed to the Company's Audit, Compensation, Compliance, Nominating/Corporate Governance, and Risk Oversight Committees.

Michael B. Hormaechea is the manager of Hormaechea Development LLC and has over 25 years of leadership in the real estate development industry for residential, commercial resort and mixed-use projects. He currently serves as a director for Mountain West Bank, a division of Glacier Bank. Mr. Hormaechea earned a Bachelor's degree in Business Administration at the University of San Diego and will bring extensive experience in executive-level leadership, corporate management, operations, strategic planning, marketing, business development and finance.

Glacier Bancorp, Inc. is the parent company for Glacier Bank and its bank divisions: Bank of the San Juans (Durango, CO), Citizens Community Bank (Pocatello, ID), Collegiate Peaks Bank (Buena Vista, CO), First Bank of Montana (Lewistown, MT), First Bank of Wyoming (Powell, WY), First Community Bank Utah (Layton, UT), First Security Bank (Bozeman, MT), First Security Bank of Missoula (Missoula, MT), First State Bank (Wheatland, WY), Glacier Bank (Kalispell, MT), Heritage Bank of Nevada (Reno, NV), Mountain West Bank (Coeur d'Alene, ID), North Cascades Bank (Chelan, WA), The Foothills Bank (Yuma, AZ), Valley Bank of Helena (Helena, MT), and Western Security Bank (Billings, MT).

Visit Glacier's website at http://www.glacierbancorp.com

Contact: Randall M. Chesler, CEO
(406) 751-4722
Ronald J. Copher, CFO
(406) 751-7706


Primary Logo

View Comments and Join the Discussion!
 
Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com