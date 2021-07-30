 Skip to main content

The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company Announces Quarterly Dividend Payment

Globe Newswire  
July 30, 2021 4:00pm   Comments
MARYSVILLE, Ohio, July 30, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG), one of the world's leading marketers of branded consumer lawn and garden products, announced that its Board of Directors has approved an increase to the Company's quarterly dividend payment to $0.66 per share. The fourth quarter dividend is payable on Friday, September 10, 2021, to shareholders of record as of Friday, August 27, 2021.

About ScottsMiracle-Gro
With approximately $4.1 billion in sales, the Company is one of the world's largest marketers of branded consumer products for lawn and garden care. The Company's brands are among the most recognized in the industry. The Company's Scotts®, Miracle-Gro® and Ortho® brands are market-leading in their categories. The Company's wholly owned subsidiary, The Hawthorne Gardening Company, is a leading provider of nutrients, lighting and other materials used in the indoor and hydroponic growing segment. For additional information, visit us at www.scottsmiraclegro.com.

Contact:
Jim King
Executive Vice President
Investor Relations & Corporate Affairs
(937) 578-5622


