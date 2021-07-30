Andrew Leto, Michael Leto of Emerge Named EY Entrepreneurs Of The Year 2021 Mountain Desert Region

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., July 30, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Emerge Founders and Co-CEOs, Andrew Leto and Michael Leto, were named Entrepreneur Of The Year® 2021 Mountain Desert Region Award winners by Ernst & Young LLP (EY US).

"What an honor to be recognized for our craft by the EY team. We build great companies because we partner and work with the best people," Founder and Co-CEO, Michael Leto said. "Our success and gratitude truly goes to our Emerge family that demonstrates hard work, focus and dedication to our customers and the industry."

The Entrepreneur Of The Year Awards program is one of the preeminent competitive awards for entrepreneurs and leaders of high-growth companies. The award recognizes those who are unstoppable entrepreneurial leaders, excelling in talent management; degree of difficulty; financial performance; societal impact and building a values-based company; and originality, innovation and future plans. Andrew Leto and Michael Leto were selected by an independent panel of judges, and were announced winners during the program's virtual awards gala on July 28.

"The freight and logistics industry is changing rapidly. Technology is solving these challenges head-on and Emerge is excited to help lead that evolution. We look forward to being at the forefront and continuing to connect an ecosystem of Shippers and Carriers," Founder and Co-CEO, Andrew Leto said.

Now in its 35th year, EY's Entrepreneur Of The Year Awards program has honored entrepreneurs whose ambition, courage and ingenuity have driven their companies' success, transformed their industries and made a positive impact on their communities. As winners, Andrew Leto and Michael Leto will go on to become lifetime members of the esteemed multi-industry community of award winners, with exclusive, ongoing access to the experience, insight and wisdom of fellow alumni and other ecosystem members in over 60 countries.

The Entrepreneur Of The Year program has honored the inspirational leadership of entrepreneurs such as:

• Andreas Bechtolsheim and Jayshree Ullal of Arista Networks

• Joe DeSimone of Carbon, Inc.

• Ernie Garcia of Carvana

• Hamdi Ulukaya of Chobani

• James Park of Fitbit

• Daymond John of Fubu

• Kendra Scott of Kendra Scott LLC

• Reid Hoffman and Jeff Weiner of LinkedIn

• Saeju Jeong of Noom

• David Barnett of PopSockets

• Howard Schultz of Starbucks Corporation

• Robert Katz of Vail Resorts

• Jodi Berg of Vitamix

As Regional award winners, Andrew Leto and Michael Leto are eligible for consideration for the Entrepreneur Of The Year National Awards, announced at the EY Strategic Growth Forum® in November. The Entrepreneur Of The Year National Overall Award winner will then compete for the EY World Entrepreneur Of The Year™ Award in June 2022.

About Emerge

Based in Scottsdale, AZ, Emerge is one of the fastest-growing technology startups in the U.S. and is transforming the $800 billion transportation and logistics industry with its Digital Freight Marketplace. Emerge's award-winning solutions provide Shippers and Carriers access to direct freight capacity and real-time market conditions, enabling them to make the most effective decisions when procuring domestic freight. Launched in 2017, Emerge is backed by Greycroft, New Road Capital, 9Yards Capital and the founder of GlobalTranz. Visit emergemarket.com to learn more.

About Entrepreneur Of The Year®

Entrepreneur Of The Year® is the world's most prestigious business awards program for unstoppable entrepreneurs. These visionary leaders deliver innovation, growth and prosperity that transform our world. The program engages entrepreneurs with insights and experiences that foster growth. It connects them with their peers to strengthen entrepreneurship around the world. Entrepreneur Of The Year is the first and only truly global awards program of its kind. It celebrates entrepreneurs through regional and national awards programs in more than 145 cities in over 60 countries. National Overall winners go on to compete for the EY World Entrepreneur Of The Year™ title. ey.com/us/eoy

About EY Private

As Advisors to the ambitious™, EY Private professionals possess the experience and passion to support private businesses and their owners in unlocking the full potential of their ambitions. EY Private teams offer distinct insights born from the long EY history of working with business owners and entrepreneurs. These teams support the full spectrum of private enterprises including private capital managers and investors and the portfolio businesses they fund, business owners, family businesses, family offices and entrepreneurs. Visit ey.com/us/private

About EY

EY exists to build a better working world, helping create long-term value for clients, people and society and build trust in the capital markets.

Enabled by data and technology, diverse EY teams in over 150 countries provide trust through assurance and help clients grow, transform and operate.

Working across assurance, consulting, law, strategy, tax and transactions, EY teams ask better questions to find new answers for the complex issues facing our world today.

EY refers to the global organization, and may refer to one or more, of the member firms of Ernst & Young Global Limited, each of which is a separate legal entity. Ernst & Young Global Limited, a UK company limited by guarantee, does not provide services to clients. Information about how EY collects and uses personal data and a description of the rights individuals have under data protection legislation are available via ey.com/privacy. EY member firms do not practice law where prohibited by local laws. For more information about our organization, please visit ey.com.

