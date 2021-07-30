It's time to check in — and check out — Palm Springs' newest boutique hotels

Palm Springs, California, July 30, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- From the intimate and tranquil Old Ranch Inn to the fun and fabulous Float, you'll want to check in to Palm Springs' newest boutique hotels.

When the Old Ranch Inn's new owners, husbands Jason Ball and Troy Jones, first stepped onto the property, it was love at first sight. Together, they have refreshed the 8-room Old Ranch Inn, and nearly all of the renovations are completed — the exteriors are new, there is fresh landscaping, and almost all of the rooms have been repainted with updated furniture. For longtime fans of the Old Ranch Inn, they can expect the same warm and welcoming environment.

"When guests come, we want this to be an intimate getaway for them to rest and restore and relax, party a little bit, and be in a good mood," Jason says. "When they leave, we want them to say they had a great experience and are ready to come back."

Tortuga del Sol is now Float Palm Springs, a place where guests can enjoy lounging by the pool, sunbathing with friends, or kicking back in their well-appointed rooms. "Its essence is more of a retreat, where you can relax and have fun," owner Tayfun King says. "You can meet people or be with your own crowd. It's a very sociable space." He came up with the name Float because when people think of "quintessential Palm Springs," they imagine "a person in a pool, floating on an inflatable, with palm trees and blue skies behind them." While Tortuga del Sol catered to gay men, Float Palm Springs caters to anyone who wants a classic Palm springs stay experience.

If you love the Santiago Resort, you're going to adore its new brother property, Descanzo Resort. Formerly known as East Canyon Resort & Spa and the Uptown Hotel, the 14-room Descanzo will open in the fall, catering to gay men but providing luxe accommodations to a diverse clientele.

The main building is now undergoing renovations, and all of the spacious guest rooms will receive "a complete facelift, top to bottom," Kent Taylor, general manager of the Santiago Resort, says. That involves new paint, furniture, floors, and window coverings, plus high-end linens and bath towels. "It will feel like a completely different room by the time we're done," Kent says. The grounds are also being revamped, and a cantina area is being configured so guests can enjoy gourmet coffee and other drinks throughout the day. Just like at the Santiago, the Descanzo staff will go above and beyond to make every guest feel welcome and at ease. "The goal is to make it even more of a men's boutique hotel experience by the time we're done, to make it even more special than the Santiago," Kent says.

For fans of mid-century architecture, the Hotel Las Palmas, opening early this fall, is for you. This property, formerly known as the La Posada, was designed in 1952 by Herbert Burns, and new owner Ben Storck is making sure that the hotel retains its charm. "It is in remarkable condition and retains almost all of its original fixtures and details," Ben says. "We are doing a sensitive, historical restoration and have Steven Keylon, who wrote the book on Herbert Burns, as a consultant." He can't wait to open the Hotel Las Palmas' doors, promising it will be "the premier boutique hotel of Old Las Palmas."

Two other boutique hotels are gearing up to open in the near future — the Fleur Noire Hotel and the Tiki Hotel.

In closure news, The Monkey Tree Hotel, a beloved mid-century modern property, has been sold and is now a private residence.

About Palm Springs Preferred Small Hotels

Palm Springs Preferred Small Hotels is an association of independently owned boutique hotels, which are an essential part of this desert resort town's uncommon culture and economy. From quirky to charming, mid-century modern to clothing-optional, Palm Springs Preferred Small Hotels has got your stay. Subscribe to our Monthly e-Newsletter, Boutiquely Palm Springs. From tips on what to do, see and eat in Palm Springs, to interviews with hoteliers, it's the insider's guide to everything great about Palm Springs and its iconic boutique hotels. Follow the fun on Facebook, Instagram, YouTube, and Pinterest.

