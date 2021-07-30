 Skip to main content

Exela Technologies, Inc. to Host Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results Conference Call

Globe Newswire  
July 30, 2021 8:00am   Comments
IRVING, Texas, July 30, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Exela Technologies, Inc. ("Exela" or the "Company") (NASDAQ:XELA), a global business process automation ("BPA") leader across numerous industries, will host a conference call with the financial community to discuss results for the second quarter 2021 at 11:00 a.m. ET on August 10, 2021. Exela will issue a press release reporting its results before the start of the call.  

Hosting the call and reviewing the results will be Ron Cogburn, Chief Executive Officer, and Shrikant Sortur, Chief Financial Officer. Following the review, there will be a question and answer session.

The conference call will be broadcast live on Exela's Investor Relations website at http://investors.exelatech.com.

Second Quarter 2021 Results Webcast and Call Access Information
   
Date: August 10, 2021
   
Time: 11:00 a.m. (ET)
   
Webcast (listen-only): http://investors.exelatech.com 
   
Call-in Numbers: 833-255-2831 (please dial-in 10 minutes prior to the start)
   
International:  +1-412-902-6724
   
Passcode: Exela Earnings Call

Shortly after the conclusion of the call, a replay will be available through August 17, 2021 at 877-344-7529 or +1-412-317-0088 (international).  The replay passcode is 10159119. A replay will also be archived on the Exela investor relations website at http://investors.exelatech.com.

To automatically receive Exela financial news by e-mail, please visit the Exela Investor Relations website, http://investors.exelatech.com/, and subscribe to E-mail Alerts.

For more Exela news, commentary, and industry perspectives, visit:

Website: Twitter: LinkedIn:

 Facebook:

 Instagram:
https://investors.exelatech.com/

 @ExelaTech /exela-technologies

 @exelatechnologies

 @exelatechnologies

The information posted on the Company's website and/or via its social media accounts may be deemed material to investors. Accordingly, investors, media and others interested in the Company should monitor the Company's website and its social media accounts in addition to the Company's press releases, SEC filings and public conference calls and webcasts.

About Exela Technologies

Exela Technologies is a business process automation (BPA) leader, leveraging a global footprint and proprietary technology to provide digital transformation solutions enhancing quality, productivity, and end-user experience. With decades of experience operating mission-critical processes, Exela serves a growing roster of more than 4,000 customers throughout 50 countries, including over 60% of the Fortune® 100.

With foundational technologies spanning information management, workflow automation, and integrated communications, Exela's software and services include multi-industry department solution suites addressing finance and accounting, human capital management, and legal management, as well as industry-specific solutions for banking, healthcare, insurance, and public sectors. Through cloud-enabled platforms, built on a configurable stack of automation modules, and over 18,300 employees operating in 23 countries, Exela rapidly deploys integrated technology and operations as an end-to-end digital journey partner.

Find out more at www.exelatech.com

Investor and/or Media Contacts:
Vincent Kondaveeti
E: vincent.kondaveeti@exelatech.com
T: 929-620-1849

William Maina
E: IR@exelatech.com
T: 646-277-1236

 


