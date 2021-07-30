Proactive news headlines including Aeris Resources, Kinetiko Energy, 9 Spokes International and Paradigm Biopharmaceuticals

Sydney, July 30, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Proactive, provider of real-time news and video interviews on growth companies listed in Australia, has covered the following companies:

Aeris Resources Ltd (ASX:AIS) has capped off a year described as "transformational" by meeting production guidance at its Tritton Copper Operations and Cracow Gold Operation with costs at the latter better than the guidance. Click here

Kinetiko Energy Ltd (ASX:KKO) has continued to advance the development and operational activities at its Amersfoort Project and adjacent exploration rights in South Africa during the June 2021 quarter. Click here

9 Spokes International Ltd (ASX:9SP) has had a busy June quarter gaining momentum as it builds a digital future aimed at bringing businesses, financial institutions, developers, and data together to share the benefits of open data. Click here

Paradigm Biopharmaceuticals Ltd (ASX:PAR) has been granted a trading halt by ASX as it finalises its review of a response from the Food & Drug Administration (FDA) and an update to the market. Click here

Golden Rim Resources Ltd (ASX:GMR) has more than tripled the Kada bedrock gold corridor at its flagship project in Guinea, West Africa, to 15 kilometres, a considerable increase from the initial 4.7 kilometres. Click here

West Wits Mining Limited (ASX:WWI) has been granted a trading halt by the ASX as it considers, plans and executes a potential capital raising. Click here

Animoca Brands has acquired 100% of indie game developer Blowfish Studios for a total consideration of up to A$35 million, which includes an upfront payment of A$9 million and a conditional payment of A$26 million on meeting targets. Click here

Zelira Therapeutics Ltd ((ASX:ZLD, OTCQB:ZLDAF) has capped off the 2021 financial year with record cash receipts as it looks ahead to product launches later this year. Click here

XTEK Ltd (ASX:XTE), which provides products to deliver tailored solutions to the government, law enforcement, military, space and commercial sectors, has thanked retiring managing director Philippe Odouard for his service to the company after completing five years as a director. Click here

Ora Banda Mining Ltd (ASX:OBM) is encouraged by strong gold results returned from first pass exploration aircore drilling program across grassroots targets at its Davyhurst and Riverina projects in Western Australia's Goldfields region that have the potential to add to resources. Click here

CV Check Ltd (ASX:CV1) continued to post record figures in the June quarter as it made strong progress on the integration of newly acquired Bright People Technologies business. Click here

Nelson Resources Ltd (ASX:NES) has unveiled initial high-grade shallow gold results from exploration at its Socrates Project with the broader Woodline Project in WA, demonstrating the asset's growth potential. Click here

Nova Minerals Ltd (ASX:NVA) continues to advance its flagship Estelle Gold Project within Alaska's prolific Tintina Gold Province with strong progress made over FY21's June quarter. Click here

