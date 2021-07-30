Opener To Demonstrate Human-Operated eVTOL Fixed-Wing Aircraft for Third and Fourth Time

OSHKOSH, Wis., July 29, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BlackFly made it's momentous flight debut as the world's first human-operated eVTOL fixed-wing aircraft in two public demonstrations on Tuesday, July 27th at the Experimental Aircraft Association AirVenture (EAA) 2021.



Who: OPENER , a pioneer of all electric aerial vehicles for consumer travel

What: Opener's electric vertical take-off and landing (eVTOL) vehicle, BlackFly, to conduct human-operated fights again

Where: The Ultralight Runway, EAA AirVenture

When: Friday and Saturday, July 30 and 31, 2021; 11:30am CT

About OPENER:

On October 5, 2011, history quietly was made near the small town of Warkworth, Ontario, Canada. That day saw the first manned flight of a fixed-wing all-electric VTOL aircraft. This event prompted the formation of a stealth company with the sole purpose of pursuing the development of this new unique technology. In September of 2014, the Company reorganized as OPENER and relocated the majority of its operations to Silicon Valley in California to pursue an unencumbered and accelerated development timeline. Find videos and more information at https://OPENER.aero .

