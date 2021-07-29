 Skip to main content

XpresSpa Group to Provide Business Update and Announce Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results on August 16

Globe Newswire  
July 29, 2021 4:30pm   Comments
NEW YORK, July 29, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- XpresSpa Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:XSPA) ("XpresSpa" or the "Company"), a health and wellness company, today announced that it will provide a business update and report second quarter 2021 financial results on Monday, August 16, 2021 after the market close and file SEC Form 10-Q for the quarter-ending June 30, 2021. The announcement will be followed by a webcast and conference call at 4:30 p.m. ET.

The Company encourages investors and interested parties to listen via webcast as there is a limited capacity to access the conference call by dialing 1-412-317-6026.

The live and later archived webcast can be accessed from the Investor Relations section of the Company's website at http://xpresspagroup.com. Visitors to the website should select the "Investors" tab and navigate to the "Events" link to access the webcast.

About XpresSpa Group, Inc.

XpresSpa Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:XSPA) is a leading global health and wellness holding company operating three distinct brands: Treat™, XpresCheck™, and XpresSpa™. Treat is a travel health and wellness brand that will be providing on-demand access to healthcare through technology and personalized services. XpresCheck is a leading on-site airport provider of COVID-19 screening and testing with 13 locations in 11 domestic airports. XpresSpa is a leading airport retailer of spa services and related health and wellness products, with 43 locations in 21 airports globally.

To learn more about XpresSpa Group, visit: www.XpresSpaGroup.com.
To learn more about Treat, visit: www.TreatCare.com.
To learn more about XpresCheck, visit: www.XpresCheck.com.
To learn more about XpresSpa, visit www.XpresSpa.com.

Twitter: @Treat_Care and Instagram: @treat_care
Twitter: @xprescheck and Instagram: @realxprescheck
Twitter: @XpresSpa and Instagram: @XpresSpa

Investor Relations:
ICR
Raphael Gross
ir@xpresspagroup.com
(203) 682-8253

Media:
Julie Ferguson
Julie@jfprmedia.com
(312) 385-0098


