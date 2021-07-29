Eagle Bancorp, Inc. Investors: Company Investigated by the Portnoy Law Firm

LOS ANGELES, July 29, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Portnoy Law Firm advises Eagle Bancorp, Inc. ("Eagle" or the "Company") (NASDAQ:EGBN) investors that the firm has initiated an investigation into possible securities fraud, and may file a class action on behalf of investors.



Investors are encouraged to contact attorney Lesley F. Portnoy , by phone 310-692-8883 or email : lesley@portnoylaw.com, to discuss their legal rights, or click here to join the case via www.portnoylaw.com . The Portnoy Law Firm can provide a complimentary case evaluation and discuss investors' options for pursuing claims to recover their losses.

Eagle issued a press release on July 21, 2021, which announced its financial and operating results for the second quarter of 2021. Eagle disclosed that in connection with a previously disclosed investigation by the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, Eagle's "Chief Financial Officer recently received a Wells Notice from the [SEC] Staff that the Staff has made a preliminary determination to recommend to the [SEC] enforcement actions against him."

On July 22, 2021, Eagle Bancorp's stock price fell $3.12 per share, or 5.58%, on this news, to close at $52.81 per share.

Please visit our website to review more information and submit your transaction information.

The Portnoy Law Firm represents investors in pursuing claims arising from corporate wrongdoing. The Firm's founding partner has recovered over $5.5 billion for aggrieved investors. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

Lesley F. Portnoy, Esq.

Admitted CA and NY Bar

lesley@portnoylaw.com

310-692-8883

www.portnoylaw.com

Attorney Advertising



