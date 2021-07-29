Nikola (NKLA) Long-Term Investor Alert: Contact Johnson Fistel Regarding Investigation

SAN DIEGO, July 29, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Johnson Fistel, LLP is investigating potential claims on behalf of Nikola Corporation (NASDAQ: NKLA) against certain of its current and former officers and directors.

On July 29, 2021, the U.S. Department of Justice made known that Trevor Milton, the founder of Nikola, has been indicted on charges of making false and misleading statements to investors. The indictment said that, from November 2019 to September 2020, Milton schemed to defraud investors into buying Nikola shares through statements about the company's product and technology development.

If you are a current, long-term shareholder of Nikola and are interested in learning more about the investigation, please contact Jim Baker ( jimb@johnsonfistel.com ) by email or phone at 619-814-4471.

