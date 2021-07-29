The Unicorns Are Hiring: FloQast Announces Post-Funding Hiring Initiative

LOS ANGELES, July 29, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FloQast , a provider of accounting workflow automation software created by accountants for accountants, today announced a significant hiring initiative to support its unicorn status following its recent Series D funding round and $1.2 billion valuation. As VentureBeat puts it , FloQast is well-positioned to support the burgeoning remote work trend, which extends to its own employees — the company has also announced the FloQast Employee Choice work-from-anywhere policy designed to foster a high level of work-life balance.



FloQast has firmly established itself as a team-first organization while building significant momentum. Over the past year, the company was named to three "best places to work" lists, including Inc. Magazine's Best Workplaces for 2021 , along with similar honors from the Los Angeles Business Journal and Built In LA. Those honors continued an impressive streak of inclusion on at least one "best places to work" list each year since 2017. FloQast also recently completed SOC 2 Type 1 certification and announced a global expansion with a new EMEA office before its recent $110 million funding round. With a rock-solid foundation in place, the company is looking to expand its team with an infusion of the best and brightest talent from across the U.S. and beyond.

"Our employees have always been what differentiates FloQast, and that will continue to be the case as we move through this next period of rapid growth," said Mike Whitmire, CPA*, CEO and co-founder of FloQast. "It takes a world-class roster of teammates to build a startup into a unicorn, and adding to our proven team of winners will help us maintain our trajectory for years to come."

FloQast Employee Choice Gives Team Members Unprecedented Flexibility

Unlike other all-or-nothing policies from many companies — fully remote or office-only — FloQast's Employee Choice policy empowers employees with the option to choose the working environment and situation that best suits their needs. Each team member's needs are different, and the company is committed to creating the best environment possible for each individual in order to build further on its award-winning company culture.

As the name indicates, FloQast Employee Choice allows team members to choose a hybrid-work model or a fully remote option that includes the ability to book a "hot desk" at the FloQast office, depending on availability. Other benefits include:

Flexibility, autonomy and peace of mind

Unprecedented ways to contribute to FloQast's company culture

Compensation that's dependent on skill, not geography

Working alongside top-level talent as the company seeks to hire the best of the best, regardless of location

"The goal of FloQast Employee Choice is to give our teams the opportunity to thrive by working how they work best," said Adey Tadesse-Heath, Director of Human Resources at FloQast. "What's important is how employees work, not where they work, so it only makes sense to implement a flexible policy that gives each individual FloQaster the best possible chance at success."

The policy gives employees the flexibility to work from wherever they'd like, which promotes work-life balance and gives FloQast an opportunity to recruit the best and brightest across the U.S. For more information on the FloQast Employee Choice program and the company's award-winning culture, visit the FloQast blog and the company's Careers page .

About FloQast

FloQast is the leader in accounting workflow automation created by accountants for accountants to work smarter, not harder. The cloud-based, AI-enhanced software is trusted by more than 1,400 accounting teams, including those at Twilio, Instacart, Zoom and The Golden State Warriors – and consistently rated #1 across all user review sites. By automating accounting workflows and helping to streamline and make them more efficient, FloQast is the place where accounting teams want to work so they can focus on what matters most, even when that's just finishing work on time. Whether automating reconciliations, documentation requests or other workflows such as the month-end close, financial reporting or payroll, FloQast enhances the way accounting teams already work to help them work smarter. Learn more at FloQast.com.

*inactive

