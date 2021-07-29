Joint Pain Injections Market Report 2021-2028 | Size, Share, Growth, Trends, Revenue, Competitive Landscape, Analysis, Forecast

Pune, India, July 29, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Global Joint Pain Injections Market Size| 2021 Covid-19 Impact On Healthcare Industry Global Analysis By Size, Trends, Growth, Share, Business, Key Players, Merger, Statistics, Competitive Landscape, And Regional Forecast To 2026 is latest study published by Fortune Business Insights. CDC reports that every year approximately 15 million people in the U.S. face severe joint pain because of arthritis. The rising prevalence of arthritis can increase the demand for treatments, which in turn, will propel the growth of the global joint pain injections market.

One of the most common types of arthritis is osteoarthritis which primarily affects hands and feet. Some of the major causes associated with osteoarthritis are the rising prevalence of obesity, increasing aging population, zero physical activity, and mineral bone density loss. Injections such as hyaluronic acid and corticosteroid are extensively used to reduce pain and inflammation in affected areas.

Joint pains are more prevalent in the elderly population. As per research studies, injections such as platelet-rich plasma and placental tissue matrix have proved to be effective in the reduction of pain and inflammation. Furthermore, these infections will substantially reduce the risk of infection on the affected joint in the aged population. Driven by such factors, the joint pain injections market growth is likely to increase in the forthcoming years.





Request a Sample Copy of the Research Report: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/request-sample-pdf/joint-pain-injections-market-100871





Some of the other players functioning in the global market are Anika Therapeutics, Inc., Teva Pharmaceuticals Industries Ltd., Flexion Therapeutics Inc., Pfizer Inc., Dr. Reddy's Laboratories Ltd., Zimmer Biomet, Bioventus, SEIKAGAKU CORPORATION, ALLERGAN, and Ferring B.V.

Surging Research Investments to Give Significant Boost to the Market in North America

According to Arthritis Foundation, around 54 million people in the people suffer from arthritis and it is estimated that over 78 million people will be affected by this disease by 2040. This shows that the demand for joint pain medicine is likely to increase in the U.S., which drives the market in North America. As per the report, North America is anticipated to maintain its dominance in the global joint pain infections market through the forecast years. The growth is primarily attributable to the increasing prevalence of joint disorders.

People in this region are increasingly becoming aware of joint pain infections treatment. Not only this, leading players are making huge investments in research activities, which will eventually drive the market in North America. Several treatments such as knee arthritis viscosis supplementation received FDA approval, which contributes to the growth of the market in this region. Following North America, Europe is also expected to grow at a considerable rate in the forecast period.





Click here to get the short-term and long-term impact of COVID-19 on this Joint Pain Injections Market.

Please visit: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/industry-reports/joint-pain-injections-market-100871





The market in Asia Pacific is expected to witness considerable growth owing to the rising prevalence of joint disorders and patient pool. Several government organizations are conducting awareness programs on different types of arthritis treatments available in the region. This will enhance the quality of life for such patients and augment demand for joint pain injections. Influenced by these factors, the joint pain infections market size is estimated to grow over the projected horizon.

SYNOJOYNT Receives FDA Approval

Joint pain injections are available for include hip, knee and ankle, shoulder and elbow joints. Of these, knee and ankle joints hold the largest share in the global market. This will surge the joint pain injections market size in the forthcoming years. These injections effectively reduce inflammation and pain in knees, thus increasing their demand.

"The increasing demand for cost-effective treatments and the rising prevalence of osteoarthritis are driving the joint pain injections market," stated a lead analyst at Fortune Business Insights. These, coupled with rising technological advancements in healthcare, are likely to uplift the market growth. Several companies are introducing new products to strengthen their market position. SYNOJOYNT, a joint pain injection receives FDA approval for marketing this product. The injection was introduced by TEVA Pharmaceuticals in May 2018 for patients suffering from osteoarthritis. Zimmer Biomet develops a new joint pain injection containing hydraulic acid called Gel-One Hyaluronate. The injection received FDA approval in February 2017 and is used to treat patients with knee osteoarthritis.





Quick Buy - Joint Pain Injections Market Research Report: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/checkout-page/100871





Segmentation of the Global Joint Pain Injections Market

By Product

Corticosteroid Injections

Hyaluronic Acid Injections

Platelet-Rich Plasma Injections

Others (Placental Tissue Matrix Injections, etc.)

By Joint Type

Knee and Ankle

Hip

Shoulder and Elbow

Others

By Distribution Channel

Hospital Pharmacies

Retail Pharmacies

Online Pharmacies

By Geography

North America (the U.S. and Canada)

Europe (U.K., Germany, France, Italy, Spain, Scandinavia, and Rest of Europe)

Asia Pacific (Japan, China, India, Australia, Southeast Asia, and Rest of Asia Pacific)

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, and Rest of Latin America)

Middle East & Africa (South Africa, GCC, and Rest of Middle East & Africa)





Get your Customized Research Report: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/customization/joint-pain-injections-market-100871





About Us:

Fortune Business Insights™ offers expert corporate analysis and accurate data, helping organizations of all sizes make timely decisions. We tailor innovative solutions for our clients, assisting them to address challenges distinct to their businesses. Our goal is to empower our clients with holistic market intelligence, giving a granular overview of the market they are operating in.

Our reports contain a unique mix of tangible insights and qualitative analysis to help companies achieve sustainable growth. Our team of experienced analysts and consultants use industry-leading research tools and techniques to compile comprehensive market studies, interspersed with relevant data.

At Fortune Business Insights™ we aim at highlighting the most lucrative growth opportunities for our clients. We, therefore, offer recommendations, making it easier for them to navigate through technological and market-related changes. Our consulting services are designed to help organizations identify hidden opportunities and understand prevailing competitive challenges.





Contact Us:

Fortune Business Insights™ Pvt. Ltd.

308, Supreme Headquarters,

Survey No. 36, Baner,

Pune-Bangalore Highway,

Pune - 411045, Maharashtra, India.

Phone:

US :+1 424 253 0390

UK : +44 2071 939123

APAC : +91 744 740 1245

Email: sales@fortunebusinessinsights.com

Fortune Business Insights™

LinkedIn | Twitter | Blogs



