Suncor Energy declares dividend

Globe Newswire  
July 28, 2021 6:15pm   Comments
CALGARY, Alberta, July 28, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Suncor Energy's Board of Directors has approved a quarterly dividend of $0.21 per share on its common shares, payable September 24, 2021 to shareholders of record at the close of business on September 3, 2021.

Suncor Energy is Canada's leading integrated energy company, with a global team of over 30,000 people. Suncor's operations include oil sands development, production and upgrading, offshore oil and gas, petroleum refining in Canada and the US, and our national Petro-Canada retail distribution network (now including our Electric Highway network of fast-charging EV stations). A member of Dow Jones Sustainability indexes, FTSE4Good and CDP, Suncor is responsibly developing petroleum resources, while profitably growing a renewable energy portfolio and advancing the transition to a low-emissions future. Suncor is listed on the UN Global Compact 100 stock index. Suncor's common shares (symbol: SU) are listed on the Toronto and New York stock exchanges.

