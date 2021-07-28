SBA Announces up to $300,000 to fund Women's Business Centers in Puerto Rico

Washington, July 28, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The U.S. Small Business Administration announced the availability of $300,000 for up to two new grant opportunities for established and aspiring Women's Business Center (WBC) host organizations. When funded, the WBC's will provide outcome-oriented business services for women entrepreneurs in Puerto Rico.

The White House recently held a Working Group meeting that SBA Administrator Isabel Casillas Guzman attended to discuss rebuilding and investment efforts leading to the island's long-term resilience so that its communities and infrastructure can withstand future disasters.

"The purpose of this funding opportunity is to provide grant dollars for up to two nonprofit organizations to start new, community-based Women's Business Centers throughout Puerto Rico. COVID-19 has impacted businesses throughout the United States, and in Puerto Rico more specifically, the impacts were atop of hurricane recovery efforts that devastated so many areas of the island," said Natalie Madeira Cofield, SBA Assistant Administrator for the Office of Women's Business Ownership .

"As the nation recovers, it is SBA's priority to ensure that women in Puerto Rico have equitable access to resources and support to start, scale, and grow much-needed businesses within their communities," she added. "The SBA's WBC program is that catalyst for the growth of in-depth, substantive, outcome-oriented business services for women entrepreneurs.

"Eligible applicants must be private, nonprofit organizations with 501(c) tax-exempt status from the U.S. Treasury/Internal Revenue Service and must provide services to the population within the specified areas.

Successful applicants will receive a grant award of $150,000 annually. Applications for this grant opportunity will be accepted between Tuesday, July 27, 2021, and Monday, August 16, 2021. Grant proposals must be sent to www.grants.gov by Monday, August 16, 2021, at 11:59 p.m. Eastern Daylight Time (EDT). No other methods of submission will be permitted. Proposals submitted after the stipulated deadline will be rejected without being evaluated.

The Office of Women's Business Ownership's mission is to empower women entrepreneurs through advocacy, outreach, education, and support. Since it was established in response to an Executive Order in 1979, OWBO has provided training, counseling, technical assistance, access to credit and capital, as well as marketing opportunities to women.

To learn more about SBA's programs and services for women entrepreneurs, visit www.sba.gov/women . To find other WBC locations and additional SBA resources, visit www.sba.gov/tools/local-assistance.

Interested applicants may direct any questions about the WBC funding opportunity to Donald Smith, SBA Deputy Assistant Administrator for the Office of Women's Business Ownership , at Donald.Smith@sba.gov . For issues with grants.gov, please visit https://www.grants.gov/web/grants/support.html, call the Grants.gov Support Line at 1-800-518-4726 or email support@grants.gov .

