Vasta Platform Limited to Report Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results on August 13, 2021

Globe Newswire  
July 28, 2021 5:56pm   Comments
SÃO PAULO, Brazil, July 28, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Vasta Platform Limited (NASDAQ:VSTA) today announced that it will report second quarter 2021 financial results for the period ended June 30, 2021, before the market opens on Friday, August 13, 2021.

The Company will host a corresponding conference call and webcast on the same day, August 13, at 11:00 a.m. Eastern time. Investors may listen to the conference call (ID: 5438407) by dialing +1 (833) 519-1336 or (914) 800-3898. A live and archived webcast of the call will be available on the Investor Relations section of the Company's website at https://ir.vastaplatform.com.

About Vasta

Vasta is a leading, high-growth education company in Brazil powered by technology, providing end-to-end educational and digital solutions that cater to all needs of private schools operating in the K-12 educational segment, ultimately benefiting all of Vasta's stakeholders, including students, parents, educators, administrators and private school owners. Vasta's mission is to help private K-12 schools to be better and more profitable, supporting their digital transformation. Vasta believes they are uniquely positioned to help schools in Brazil undergo the process of digital transformation and bring their education skill-set to the 21st century. Vasta promotes the unified use of technology in K-12 education with enhanced data and actionable insight for educators, increased collaboration among support staff and improvements in production, efficiency and quality.

Contact
Investor Relations
ri@somoseducacao.com.br


