ECN Capital Schedules Q2-2021 Conference Call

TORONTO, July 28, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ECN Capital Corp. (TSX:ECN) ("ECN Capital" or "the Company") announced today that it intends to file its financial statements and management discussion and analysis for the three-month period ended June 30, 2021 after markets close on Wednesday, August 11, 2021.



The Company will host an analyst briefing to discuss these results commencing at 5:30 PM (ET) on Wednesday, August 11, 2021. The call can be accessed as follows:

Webcast http://services.choruscall.ca/links/ecncapitalcorp20210811.html



Toll-free dial in



Passcode:



North America 1-800-319-8560

International 1-604-638-5345

437234 #

Presentation slides http://ecncapitalcorp.com/investors/presentations

A telephone replay of the conference call may also be accessed until September 11, 2021 by dialing 1-800-319-6413 and entering the passcode 7456#.

About ECN Capital Corp.

With managed and advised assets of US$33 billion, ECN Capital Corp. (TSX:ECN) is a leading provider of business services to North American based banks, credit unions, life insurance companies, pension funds and investment funds (collectively our "Partners"). ECN Capital originates, manages and advises on credit assets on behalf of its Partners, specifically unsecured loan portfolios, secured loan portfolios and credit card portfolios. Our Partners are seeking high quality assets to match with their deposits or other liabilities. These services are offered through three operating businesses: Service Finance, Triad Financial Services and The Kessler Group.

