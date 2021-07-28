 Skip to main content

CorePoint Lodging Announces Timing of Second Quarter 2021 Earnings Release and Conference Call

Globe Newswire  
July 28, 2021
IRVING, Texas, July 28, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CorePoint Lodging Inc. (NYSE:CPLG) ("CorePoint" or the "Company") today announced that the Company plans to report financial results for the second quarter of 2021 after the market closes on Thursday, August 5, 2021. The Company will also host a conference call for investors and other interested parties to discuss its results beginning at 5:00 p.m. Eastern Time that day.

The call may be accessed by dialing (866) 300-4611, or (703) 736-7439 for international participants, and entering the passcode 6786007. Participants may also access the call via webcast by visiting www.corepoint.com/investors.

The replay of the call will be available from approximately 8:00 p.m. Eastern Time on August 5, 2021 through 8:00 p.m. Eastern Time on August 12, 2021. To access the replay, the domestic dial-in number is (855) 859-2056, the international dial-in number is (404) 537-3406, and the passcode is 6786007.

About CorePoint Lodging Inc.

CorePoint Lodging Inc. (NYSE:CPLG) is the only pure-play publicly traded U.S. lodging REIT strategically focused on the ownership of midscale and upper-midscale select-service hotels. CorePoint owns a geographically diverse portfolio in attractive locations primarily in or near employment centers, airports, and major travel thoroughfares. The portfolio consists of primarily La Quinta branded hotels. For more information, please visit CorePoint's website at www.corepoint.com.

Contact:

Becky Roseberry
SVP – Finance and Investor Relations
(214) 501-5535
investorrelations@corepoint.com


