Colfax Completes Acquisition of Mathys AG Bettlach









WILMINGTON, DE, July 28, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Colfax Corporation ("Colfax" or the "Company") (NYSE:CFX), a leading diversified technology company, announced today that it has completed its previously announced acquisition of Mathys AG Bettlach ("Mathys").

Total acquisition consideration of approximately $285 million was financed through the issuance of 6,544,522 shares of Colfax common stock to the former owners of Mathys. The issuance of Colfax common stock was made in reliance on an exemption from registration under the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, pursuant to Section 4(a)(2) thereunder, as a transaction by the Company not involving a public offering.

About Colfax Corporation

Colfax Corporation (NYSE:CFX) is a leading diversified technology company that provides orthopedic and fabrication technology products and services to customers around the world, principally under the DJO and ESAB brands. The Company uses its Colfax Business System ("CBS"), a comprehensive set of tools and processes, to create superior value for customers, shareholders and associates. In March of 2021, Colfax announced its intention to separate into two independent and public companies, which is targeted to be completed in the first quarter of 2022 to accelerate strategic momentum and unlock additional value creation potential; one business will focus on specialty medical technologies and the other on fabrication technologies. For more information about Colfax and our separation activities, please visit www.colfaxcorp.com .

