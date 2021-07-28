HIMSS21 Brings Changemakers Together

CHICAGO, July 28, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The 2021 HIMSS Global Health Conference & Exhibition has established the most viable options for convening across the global health ecosystem for education, networking and innovation while also leading the charge on a return to in-person events.



HIMSS21 is both a digital and in-person experience in Las Vegas, Nevada, from Aug. 9-13, so everyone, everywhere can join together to Be the Change. Attendees will engage with world-class speakers and customize their educational programming and specialty sessions.

This is a year of calculated flexibility, collaboration and renewed appreciation for community and personal connection, reflected in the more than 18,000 registered attendees with a healthy pace of new registrations continuing to be received.

Those who are engaging with the Global Conference will experience — in some cases, for the first time in 18 months — the latest advancements in healthcare and the solutions they need to fuel their work and personal development.

HIMSS is meeting new and exciting demands for choice and versatility, while closely following guidance from public health officials. To align with this guidance, Proof of Vaccination and masks are required for all attendees, exhibitors and HIMSS staff on the HIMSS21 Campus and in all public spaces. Please check our Health and Safety Hub for ongoing updates.

The following protocols will also be in place during HIMSS21:

All primary venues within the HIMSS21 campus utilize hospital-grade (or better) air ventilation systems.

All primary venues utilize GS Neutral Disinfectant Cleaners on all high-touch areas.

Socially distanced seating options will be provided in all venues, including at all education sessions and networking events.

Exhibit hall will include wider aisles on the floor with booths spaced apart.

PPE will be available throughout the HIMSS21 Campus.

Attendees, exhibitors, and staff must complete an on-site attestation confirming compliance with all health and safety protocols.

All attendees, exhibitors, and staff should:

Not enter the HIMSS21 campus if they are experiencing any flu-like symptoms; Wash hands often with soap for at least 20 seconds and/or use an alcohol-based hand sanitizer; Avoid touching their eyes, nose, and mouths with unwashed hands; and Engage in additional responsible health and safety practices, on and off of the HIMSS21 Campus.





View the full HIMSS21 schedule and program.

Register to attend HIMSS21.

Members of the press must apply for credentials by Aug. 1.

Contact:

Karen D. Groppe

Senior Director, Strategic Communications

Mobile 312.965.7898 | Twitter @Karen_D_Groppe



