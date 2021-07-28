 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Air National Guard awards Verizon Public Sector $78.8M for digital modernization

Globe Newswire  
July 28, 2021 8:30am   Comments
Share:

WASHINGTON, July 28, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The U.S. Department of Defense has awarded Verizon Public Sector a $78.8M Enterprise Infrastructure Solutions (EIS) task order to provide advanced network modernization services to the Air National Guard (ANG) Readiness Center. Once exercised, the ANG network will expand to include roughly 140 locations. The order expands Verizon's existing partnership to include Internet Protocol (IP) voice services and managed network services to help the ANG achieve its mission.

Voice modernization from legacy Time-Division Multiplexing (TDM)-based platforms to IP/Session Initiation Protocol (SIP) solutions is a key initiative within the U.S. Department of Defense. Verizon's managed services and innovative network solutions expertise will enable the ANG to successfully navigate this digital transformation.

"Verizon's managed services solutions are tailor made to support the modernization of the Air National Guard to IP-enabled voice services," said Jennifer Chronis, Senior Vice President for Public Sector at Verizon. "This award enables the Verizon Public Sector team to build on the innovative work we've been performing throughout DoD and the Air National Guard, helping our customers transition legacy enterprise networks into forward-looking platforms that utilize Verizon's next-generation technologies."

Media contact:
Geoffrey Basye
geoffrey.basye@verizon.com
(202) 748-1882


Primary Logo

View Comments and Join the Discussion!
 
Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com