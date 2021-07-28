(EGBN) Alert: Johnson Fistel Investigates Eagle Bancorp Following SEC Wells Notice; Did You Lose Money on Your Investment?

SAN DIEGO, July 27, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Shareholder rights law firm Johnson Fistel, LLP is investigating potential violations of the federal securities laws by Eagle Bancorp, Inc. ("Eagle Bancorp" or the "Company") (NASDAQ:EGBN).



On July 21, 2021, Eagle Bancorp announced its financial and operating results for the second quarter of 2021. Additionally, Eagle Bancorp disclosed that in connection with a previously disclosed investigation by the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), Eagle Bancorp's "Chief Financial Officer recently received a Wells Notice from the Commission Staff that the Staff has made a preliminary determination to recommend to the Commission enforcement actions against him." (A Wells Notice is issued after an SEC Investigation notifying the people or firm in question that the SEC has concluded that they should be charged with violation of the securities laws.)

Following this news, Eagle Bancorp's stock price fell 5.58% on July 22, 2021.

If you have information that could assist in this investigation, including past employees and others, or an Eagle Bancorp shareholder and are interested in learning more about the investigation, please contact Jim Baker ( jimb@johnsonfistel.com ) by email or phone at 619-814-4471. If emailing, please include a phone number.

