(EGBN) Alert: Johnson Fistel Investigates Eagle Bancorp Following SEC Wells Notice; Did You Lose Money on Your Investment?

Globe Newswire  
July 27, 2021 8:27pm   Comments
SAN DIEGO, July 27, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Shareholder rights law firm Johnson Fistel, LLP is investigating potential violations of the federal securities laws by Eagle Bancorp, Inc. ("Eagle Bancorp" or the "Company") (NASDAQ:EGBN).

On July 21, 2021, Eagle Bancorp announced its financial and operating results for the second quarter of 2021. Additionally, Eagle Bancorp disclosed that in connection with a previously disclosed investigation by the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), Eagle Bancorp's "Chief Financial Officer recently received a Wells Notice from the Commission Staff that the Staff has made a preliminary determination to recommend to the Commission enforcement actions against him." (A Wells Notice is issued after an SEC Investigation notifying the people or firm in question that the SEC has concluded that they should be charged with violation of the securities laws.)

Following this news, Eagle Bancorp's stock price fell 5.58% on July 22, 2021.

If you have information that could assist in this investigation, including past employees and others, or an Eagle Bancorp shareholder and are interested in learning more about the investigation, please contact Jim Baker (jimb@johnsonfistel.com) by email or phone at 619-814-4471. If emailing, please include a phone number.

Additionally, you can [click here to join this action]. There is no cost or obligation to you.

About Johnson Fistel, LLP:
Johnson Fistel, LLP is a nationally recognized shareholder rights law firm with offices in California, New York and Georgia. The firm represents individual and institutional investors in shareholder derivative and securities class action lawsuits. For more information about the firm and its attorneys, please visit http://www.johnsonfistel.com. Attorney advertising. Past results do not guarantee future outcomes.

Contact:
Johnson Fistel, LLP
Jim Baker, 619-814-4471
jimb@johnsonfistel.com
