IES Holdings Announces Fiscal 2021 Third Quarter Results Earnings Release Schedule

Globe Newswire  
July 27, 2021 5:01pm   Comments
HOUSTON, July 27, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- IES Holdings, Inc. (or "IES" or the "Company") (NASDAQ:IESC) today announced that it will release fiscal 2021 third quarter results before the market opens on Thursday, August 5, 2021.

About IES Holdings, Inc.

IES is a holding company that owns and manages operating subsidiaries that design and install integrated electrical and technology systems and provide infrastructure products and services to a variety of end markets, including data centers, residential housing, and commercial and industrial facilities. Our more than 5,700 employees serve clients in the United States. For more information about IES, please visit www.ies-co.com.

Company Contact:

Tracy McLauchlin
Chief Financial Officer
IES Holdings, Inc.
(713) 860-1500

Investor Relations Contact:

Robert Winters or Ross Collins
Alpha IR Group
312-445-2870
IESC@alpha-ir.com


