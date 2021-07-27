Veritex Holdings, Inc. Reports Second Quarter Operating Results

DALLAS, July 27, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Veritex Holdings, Inc. ("Veritex" or the "Company") (NASDAQ:VBTX), the holding company for Veritex Community Bank, today announced the results for the quarter ended June 30, 2021.



"Our second quarter of 2021 was another outstanding financial and growth quarter for our Company. The investments made over the last two plus years, including our strategic merger with Green in 2019 and targeted talent hires, continue to deliver the benefits we expected. Our 21% Q2-21 annualized loan growth, record Q2-21 loan production of $1.4 billion, strengthening loan pipelines and improving credit profile make us optimistic about the second half of the year. In addition to a strong quarter, we are pleased to announce the completion of our 49% investment in Thrive Mortgage and an 18% increase in our quarterly dividend."

Second Quarter Highlights

Net income of $29.5 million, or $0.59 diluted earnings per share ("EPS"), compared to $31.8 million, or $0.64 diluted EPS, for the quarter ended March 31, 2021 and $24.0 million, or $0.48 diluted EPS, for the quarter ended June 30, 2020;

Operating earnings 1 of $30.0 million, or $0.60 diluted operating EPS 1 , compared to $32.2 million, or $0.64 diluted operating EPS 1 , for the quarter ended March 31, 2021 and $21.2 million, or $0.43 diluted operating EPS 1 , for the quarter ended June 30, 2020;

of $30.0 million, or $0.60 diluted operating EPS , compared to $32.2 million, or $0.64 diluted operating EPS , for the quarter ended March 31, 2021 and $21.2 million, or $0.43 diluted operating EPS , for the quarter ended June 30, 2020; Total loans held for investment ("LHI"), excluding mortgage warehouse ("MW") and Paycheck Protection Program ("PPP") loans, grew $308.6 million from the first quarter of 2021, or 20.7% annualized;

Total LHI, excluding MW and PPP, grew $424.2 million from December 31, 2020, or 14.5% annualized, and $545.2 million, or 9.5%, year over year.

Total deposits grew $74.3 million from the first quarter of 2021, or 4.3% annualized, with the average cost of total deposits decreasing to 0.23% for the three months ended June 30, 2021 from 0.31% for the three months ended March 31, 2021;

Total noninterest-bearing deposits grew $216.3 million from the first quarter of 2021, representing 34.2% of total deposits as of June 30, 2021;

Book value per common share increased to $25.72 from $24.96 as of March 31, 2021 and tangible book value per common share 1 increased to $17.16 from $16.34 as of March 31, 2021; and

increased to $17.16 from $16.34 as of March 31, 2021; and Declared quarterly cash dividend of $0.20 per share of outstanding common stock, an increase of 17.6% over the first quarter of 2021, payable on August 19, 2021.

QTD YTD Financial Highlights Q2 2021 Q1 2021 Q2 2021 Q2 2020 (Dollars in thousands)

(unaudited) GAAP Net income $ 29,456 $ 31,787 $ 61,243 $ 28,162 Diluted EPS 0.59 0.64 1.22 0.56 Book value per common share 25.72 24.96 25.72 23.45 Return on average assets2 1.27 % 1.44 % 1.35 % 0.68 % Efficiency ratio 52.42 49.62 51.01 46.76 Non-GAAP1 Operating earnings $ 29,952 $ 32,213 $ 62,165 $ 25,322 Diluted operating EPS 0.60 0.64 1.24 0.50 Tangible book value per common share 17.16 16.34 17.16 14.71 Pre-tax, pre-provision operating earnings 38,497 40,210 78,707 84,775 Pre-tax, pre-provision operating return on average assets2 1.66 % 1.82 % 1.74 % 2.03 % Operating return on average assets2 1.29 1.46 1.37 0.61 Operating efficiency ratio 51.63 49.62 50.62 46.62 Return on average tangible common equity2 15.18 17.17 16.15 9.12 Operating return on average tangible common equity2 15.42 17.39 16.38 8.31

1 Refer to the section titled "Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures" for a reconciliation of these non-generally accepted accounting principles ("GAAP") financial measures to their most directly comparable GAAP measures.

2 Annualized ratio.

Results of Operations for the Three Months Ended June 30, 2021

Net Interest Income

For the three months ended June 30, 2021, net interest income before provision for credit losses was $67.1 million and net interest margin was 3.11% compared to $65.6 million and 3.22%, respectively, for the three months ended March 31, 2021. Net interest margin decreased 11 basis points from the three months ended March 31, 2021 primarily due to a decrease in the average yields earned on loans, partially offset by a decrease in the average rates paid on interest-bearing demand and savings deposits and certificate and other time deposits for the three months ended June 30, 2021. As a result, the average cost of interest-bearing deposits decreased 10 basis points to 0.35% for the three months ended June 30, 2021 from 0.45% for the three months ended March 31, 2021.

Net interest income before provision for credit losses increased by $1.4 million from $65.8 million to $67.1 million and net interest margin decreased by 20 basis points from 3.31% to 3.11% for the three months ended June 30, 2021 as compared to the same period in 2020. The increase in net interest income before provision for credit losses was primarily due to a $4.1 million decrease in interest expense on certificate and other time deposits, partially offset by a $2.6 million decrease in interest income on loans during the three months ended June 30, 2021 compared to the three months ended June 30, 2020. Net interest margin decreased 20 basis points from the three months ended June 30, 2020 primarily due to a decrease in the average yields earned on loans, partially offset by decreases in the average rate paid on interest-bearing demand and savings deposits and certificates and other time deposits for the three months ended June 30, 2021. As a result, the average cost of interest-bearing deposits decreased 49 basis points to 0.35% for the three months ended June 30, 2021 from 0.84% for the three months ended June 30, 2020.

Noninterest Income

Noninterest income for the three months ended June 30, 2021 was $12.5 million, a decrease of $1.7 million, or 12.1%, compared to the three months ended March 31, 2021. The decrease was primarily due to a $3.1 million decrease in government guaranteed loan income, net, driven by a $5.6 million decrease in fee income earned on PPP loans during the three months ended June 30, 2021 compared to the three months ended March 31, 2021. This decrease was partially offset by a $2.0 million increase in gain on sale of Small Business Administration ("SBA") loans during the three months ended June 30, 2021. The decrease in noninterest income was partially offset by a $663 thousand increase in insurance income recognized during the three months ended June 30, 2021 associated with the Company's bank owned life insurance policy.

Compared to the three months ended June 30, 2020, noninterest income for the three months ended June 30, 2021 decreased by $8.8 million, or 41.5%. The decrease was primarily due to a $7.6 million decrease in government guaranteed loan income, net, driven by an $11.5 million decrease in fee income earned on PPP loans during the three months ended June 30, 2021 compared the same period in 2020, partially offset by a $2.6 million increase in the valuation of PPP loans held at fair value and a $2.0 million increase in gain on sale of SBA loans during the three months ended June 30, 2021 compared to the same period in 2020. The decrease was also due in part to a $2.9 million decrease in gain on sales of investment securities during the three months ended June 30, 2021 compared to the same period in 2020. This decrease was partially offset by $811 thousand increase in insurance income recognized during the three months ended June 30, 2021 associated with the Company's bank owned life insurance policy.

Noninterest Expense

Noninterest expense was $41.7 million for the three months ended June 30, 2021, compared to $39.6 million for the three months ended March 31, 2021, an increase of $2.1 million, or 5.4%. The increase was primarily driven by a $932 thousand increase in marketing expenses as a result of increased advertising and Community Reinvestment Act donations, a $627 thousand increase in severance payments made as a result of branch restructurings, a $203 thousand increase in write downs of certain other real estate owned properties and a $194 thousand increase in loan related legal expenses during the three months ended June 30, 2021 compared to the three months ended March 31, 2021.

Compared to the three months ended June 30, 2020, noninterest expense for the three months ended June 30, 2021 increased by $1.7 million, or 4.1%. The increase was primarily driven by a $3.4 million increase in salaries and employee benefits as a result of a $1.6 million increase in accrued employee bonus, a $1.4 million increase in salaries and a $786 thousand increase in employee stock based compensation during the three months ended June 30, 2021 compared to the same period in 2020. The increase was also driven by a $1.3 million increase in marketing expenses as a result of increased advertising during the three months ended June 30, 2021 compared to the same period in 2020. These increases were partially offset by a $1.2 million decrease in COVID-19 expenses and a $1.6 million decrease in debt extinguishment costs, which were both incurred during the three months ended June 30, 2020 with no corresponding expense during the same period in 2021.

Financial Condition

Total LHI, excluding MW and PPP, were $6.3 billion, an increase of $308.6 million, or 20.7%, annualized, compared to March 31, 2021. Total loans were $7.1 billion at June 30, 2021, an increase of $145.8 million, or 8.3% annualized, compared to March 31, 2021. The increases were the result of the continued execution and success of our loan growth strategy.

Total deposits were $7.0 billion at June 30, 2021, an increase of $74.3 million, or 4.3% annualized, compared to March 31, 2021. The increase was primarily the result of an increase of $216.3 million in noninterest-bearing demand deposits, partially offset by a decrease of $76.7 million in interest-bearing transaction and savings deposits and a decrease of $65.3 million in certificates and other time deposits.

Asset Quality

NPAs totaled $79.9 million, or 0.85% of total assets at June 30, 2021, compared to $85.0 million, or 0.92% of total assets, at March 31, 2021. Included in NPAs as of June 30, 2021 is $462 thousand of accruing loans 90 or more days past due that are considered well-secured and in the process of collection which is down from $9.1 million as of March 31, 2021. The Company's net charge-offs for the three months ended June 30, 2021 were $5.4 million, which were fully reserved against in prior periods.

The Company recorded no provision for credit losses for the three months ended June 30, 2021 and March 31, 2021, compared to $16.2 million for the three months ended June 30, 2020. The decrease in the recorded provision for credit losses for the three months ended June 30, 2021, compared to the three months ended June 30, 2020, was primarily attributable to improvement in the Texas economic forecasts used in the Current Expected Credit Losses ("CECL") model in the second quarter of 2021 to reflect the expected impact of the COVID-19 pandemic as of June 30, 2021, as compared to our Texas economic forecasts and expected impact of the COVID-19 pandemic as of June 30, 2020. In the second quarter of 2021, we also recorded a $577 thousand provision for unfunded commitments, which was attributable to higher unfunded balances.

ACL as a percentage of LHI, excluding MW and PPP loans, was 1.59%, 1.76% and 2.01% at June 30, 2021, March 31, 2021 and June 30, 2020, respectively.

Dividend Information

On July 27, 2021, Veritex's Board of Directors declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.20 per share on its outstanding shares of common stock. The dividend will be paid on or after August 19, 2021 to stockholders of record as of the close of business on August 5, 2021.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

Veritex's management uses certain non-GAAP (U.S. generally accepted accounting principles) financial measures to evaluate its operating performance and provide information that is important to investors. However, non-GAAP financial measures are supplemental and should be viewed in addition to, and not as an alternative for, Veritex's reported results prepared in accordance with GAAP. Specifically, Veritex reviews and reports tangible book value per common share, operating earnings, tangible common equity to tangible assets, return on average tangible common equity, pre-tax, pre-provision operating earnings, pre-tax, pre-provision operating return on average assets, diluted operating earnings per share, operating return on average assets, operating return on average tangible common equity and operating efficiency ratio. Veritex has included in this earnings release information related to these non-GAAP financial measures for the applicable periods presented. Please refer to "Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures" after the financial highlights at the end of this earnings release for a reconciliation of these non-GAAP financial measures.

Forward-Looking Statements

This earnings release contains certain "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements are based on various facts and derived utilizing assumptions, current expectations, estimates and projections and are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements include, without limitation, statements relating to the expected payment date of the Company's quarterly cash dividend, the impact of certain changes in the Company's accounting policies, standards and interpretations, the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic and actions taken in response thereto, the Company's future financial performance, business and growth strategy, projected plans and objectives, as well as other projections based on macroeconomic and industry trends, which are inherently unreliable due to the multiple factors that impact broader economic and industry trends, and any such variations may be material. Statements preceded by, followed by or that otherwise include the words "believes," "expects," "anticipates," "intends," "projects," "estimates," "plans" and similar expressions or future or conditional verbs such as "will," "should," "would," "may" and "could" are generally forward-looking in nature and not historical facts, although not all forward-looking statements include the foregoing words. We refer you to the "Risk Factors" and "Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations" sections of the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2020 and any updates to those risk factors set forth in the Company's Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q, Current Reports on Form 8-K and other filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC"), which are available on the SEC's website at www.sec.gov. If one or more events related to these or other risks or uncertainties materialize, or if the Company's underlying assumptions prove to be incorrect, actual results may differ materially from what the Company anticipates. Accordingly, you should not place undue reliance on any such forward-looking statements. Any forward-looking statement speaks only as of the date on which it is made. The Company does not undertake any obligation, and specifically declines any obligation, to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future developments or otherwise, except as required by law. All forward-looking statements, expressed or implied, included in this earnings release are expressly qualified in their entirety by this cautionary statement. This cautionary statement should also be considered in connection with any subsequent written or oral forward-looking statements that the Company or persons acting on the Company's behalf may issue.





VERITEX HOLDINGS, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

Financial Highlights

(Unaudited)

For the Three Months Ended For the Six Months Ended Jun 30, 2021 Mar 31, 2021 Dec 31, 2020 Sep 30, 2020 Jun 30, 2020 Jun 30, 2021 Jun 30, 2020 (Dollars and shares in thousands, except per-share data) Per Share Data (Common Stock): Basic EPS $ 0.60 $ 0.64 $ 0.46 $ 0.46 $ 0.48 $ 1.24 $ 0.56 Diluted EPS 0.59 0.64 0.46 0.46 0.48 1.22 0.56 Book value per common share 25.72 24.96 24.39 23.87 23.45 25.72 23.45 Tangible book value per common share1 17.16 16.34 15.70 15.19 14.71 17.16 14.71 Common Stock Data: Shares outstanding at period end 49,498 49,433 49,340 49,650 49,633 49,498 49,633 Weighted average basic shares outstanding for the period 49,476 49,394 49,571 49,647 49,597 49,435 50,161 Weighted average diluted shares outstanding for the period 50,331 49,998 49,837 49,775 49,727 50,187 50,383 Summary of Credit Ratios: ACL to total LHI, excluding MW and PPP loans 1.59 % 1.76 % 1.80 % 2.10 % 2.01 % 1.59 % 2.01 % NPAs to total assets 0.85 0.92 0.99 1.11 0.62 0.85 0.62 Net charge-offs to average loans outstanding 0.09 — 0.28 0.04 0.03 0.09 0.03 Summary Performance Ratios: Return on average assets2 1.27 1.44 1.04 1.06 1.11 1.35 0.68 Return on average equity2 9.42 10.53 7.58 7.74 8.36 9.96 4.96 Return on average tangible common equity1, 2 15.18 17.17 12.84 13.27 14.49 16.15 9.12 Efficiency ratio 52.42 49.62 62.52 48.12 46.02 51.01 46.76 Selected Performance Metrics - Operating: Diluted operating EPS1 $ 0.60 $ 0.64 $ 0.60 $ 0.46 $ 0.43 $ 1.24 $ 0.50 Pre-tax, pre-provision operating return on average assets1, 2 1.66 % 1.82 % 1.75 % 1.82 % 2.11 % 1.74 % 2.03 % Operating return on average assets1, 2 1.29 1.46 1.35 1.06 0.98 1.37 0.61 Operating return on average tangible common equity1, 2 15.42 17.39 16.44 13.27 12.90 16.38 8.31 Operating efficiency ratio1 51.63 49.62 49.49 48.11 45.74 50.62 46.62 Veritex Holdings, Inc. Capital Ratios: Tier 1 capital to average assets (leverage) 9.38 9.50 9.43 9.54 9.16 9.38 9.16 Common equity tier 1 capital 9.03 9.27 9.30 9.67 9.66 9.03 9.66 Tier 1 capital to risk-weighted assets 9.36 9.61 9.66 10.05 10.05 9.36 10.05 Total capital to risk-weighted assets 12.86 13.38 13.56 12.70 12.71 12.86 12.71 Tangible common equity to tangible assets1 9.51 9.17 9.23 9.12 8.96 9.51 8.96

1Refer to the section titled "Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures" after the financial highlights for a reconciliation of these non-GAAP financial measures to their most directly comparable GAAP measures.

2Annualized ratio for quarterly metrics.





VERITEX HOLDINGS, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

Financial Highlights

(In thousands)

Jun 30, 2021 Mar 31, 2021 Dec 31, 2020 Sep 30, 2020 Jun 30, 2020 (unaudited) (unaudited) (unaudited) (unaudited) ASSETS Cash and cash equivalents $ 390,027 $ 468,029 $ 230,825 $ 128,767 $ 160,306 Debt securities 1,125,877 1,077,860 1,055,201 1,091,440 1,112,061 Other investments 87,558 87,226 87,192 98,023 104,213 Loans held for sale 12,065 19,864 21,414 13,928 28,041 LHI, PPP loans, carried at fair value 291,401 407,353 358,042 405,465 398,949 LHI, MW 559,939 599,001 577,594 544,845 441,992 LHI, excluding MW and PPP 6,272,087 5,963,493 5,847,862 5,789,293 5,726,873 Total loans 7,135,492 6,989,711 6,804,912 6,753,531 6,595,855 ACL (99,543 ) (104,936 ) (105,084 ) (121,591 ) (115,365 ) Bank-owned life insurance 83,304 83,318 82,855 82,366 81,876 Bank premises, furniture and equipment, net 123,504 114,585 115,063 115,794 115,560 Other real estate owned ("OREO") 2,467 2,337 2,337 5,796 7,716 Intangible assets, net of accumulated amortization 57,143 59,236 61,733 64,716 66,705 Goodwill 370,840 370,840 370,840 370,840 370,840 Other assets 72,856 89,304 114,997 112,693 88,091 Total assets $ 9,349,525 $ 9,237,510 $ 8,820,871 $ 8,702,375 $ 8,587,858 LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY Deposits: Noninterest-bearing deposits $ 2,388,068 $ 2,171,719 $ 2,097,099 $ 1,920,715 $ 1,907,697 Interest-bearing transaction and savings deposits 3,112,974 3,189,693 2,958,456 2,821,945 2,714,149 Certificates and other time deposits 1,477,860 1,543,158 1,457,291 1,479,896 1,503,701 Total deposits 6,978,902 6,904,570 6,512,846 6,222,556 6,125,547 Accounts payable and other liabilities 55,499 55,902 61,928 69,540 68,713 Advances from Federal Home Loan Bank ("FHLB") 777,640 777,679 777,718 1,082,756 1,087,794 Subordinated debentures and subordinated notes 262,766 262,774 262,778 140,158 140,283 Securities sold under agreements to repurchase 1,811 2,777 2,225 2,028 1,772 Total liabilities 8,076,618 8,003,702 7,617,495 7,517,038 7,424,109 Commitments and contingencies Stockholders' equity: Common stock 558 557 555 555 555 Additional paid-in capital 1,134,603 1,131,324 1,126,437 1,124,148 1,122,063 Retained earnings 216,704 195,661 172,232 157,639 143,277 Accumulated other comprehensive income 77,189 62,413 56,225 47,155 42,014 Treasury stock (156,147 ) (156,147 ) (152,073 ) (144,160 ) (144,160 ) Total stockholders' equity 1,272,907 1,233,808 1,203,376 1,185,337 1,163,749 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 9,349,525 $ 9,237,510 $ 8,820,871 $ 8,702,375 $ 8,587,858





VERITEX HOLDINGS, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

Financial Highlights

(In thousands, except per share data)

For the Three Months Ended For the Six Months Ended Jun 30, 2021 Mar 31, 2021 Dec 31, 2020 Sep 30, 2020 Jun 30, 2020 Jun 30, 2021 Jun 30, 2020 Interest income: Loans, including fees $ 67,814 $ 67,399 $ 69,597 $ 68,685 $ 70,440 $ 135,213 $ 148,301 Debt securities 7,529 7,437 7,652 7,852 7,825 14,966 15,222 Deposits in financial institutions and Fed Funds sold 167 127 99 65 186 294 1,057 Equity securities and other investments 672 663 752 827 891 1,335 1,741 Total interest income 76,182 75,626 78,100 77,429 79,342 151,808 166,321 Interest expense: Transaction and savings deposits 1,661 1,980 2,105 2,105 2,471 3,641 9,023 Certificates and other time deposits 2,423 3,061 3,919 5,004 6,515 5,484 14,755 Advances from FHLB 1,829 1,812 2,222 2,707 2,801 3,641 5,680 Subordinated debentures and subordinated notes 3,138 3,138 3,088 1,743 1,798 6,276 3,701 Total interest expense 9,051 9,991 11,334 11,559 13,585 19,042 33,159 Net interest income 67,131 65,635 66,766 65,870 65,757 132,766 133,162 Provision for credit losses — — — 8,692 16,172 — 47,948 Provision (benefit) for unfunded commitments 577 (570 ) 902 1,447 2,799 7 6,680 Net interest income after provisions 66,554 66,205 65,864 55,731 46,786 132,759 78,534 Noninterest income: Service charges and fees on deposit accounts 3,847 3,629 3,971 3,130 2,960 7,476 6,602 Loan fees 1,823 1,341 684 1,787 1,240 3,164 2,085 (Loss) gain on sales of investment securities — — (256 ) (8 ) 2,879 — 2,879 Gain on sales of mortgage loans held for sale 385 507 317 472 308 892 450 Government guaranteed loan income, net 3,448 6,548 448 2,257 11,006 9,996 11,445 Other 2,953 2,147 3,848 2,157 2,897 5,100 5,076 Total noninterest income 12,456 14,172 9,012 9,795 21,290 26,628 28,537 Noninterest expense: Salaries and employee benefits 23,451 22,932 20,011 20,553 20,019 46,383 38,889 Occupancy and equipment 4,233 4,096 4,116 3,980 3,994 8,329 8,267 Professional and regulatory fees 3,086 3,441 3,578 3,159 2,796 6,527 4,992 Data processing and software expense 2,536 2,319 2,238 2,452 2,434 4,855 4,523 Marketing 1,841 909 945 1,062 561 2,750 1,644 Amortization of intangibles 2,517 2,537 2,558 2,840 2,696 5,054 5,392 Telephone and communications 337 337 340 345 308 674 627 COVID expenses — — — 132 1,245 — 1,245 Debt extinguishment costs — — 9,746 — 1,561 — — Other 3,716 3,026 3,841 1,885 4,447 6,742 10,027 Total noninterest expense 41,717 39,597 47,373 36,408 40,061 81,314 75,606 Income before income tax expense 37,293 40,780 27,503 29,118 28,015 78,073 31,465 Income tax expense 7,837 8,993 4,702 6,198 3,987 16,830 3,303 Net income $ 29,456 $ 31,787 $ 22,801 $ 22,920 $ 24,028 $ 61,243 $ 28,162 Basic EPS $ 0.60 $ 0.64 $ 0.46 $ 0.46 $ 0.48 $ 1.24 $ 0.56 Diluted EPS $ 0.59 $ 0.64 $ 0.46 $ 0.46 $ 0.48 $ 1.22 $ 0.56 Weighted average basic shares outstanding 49,476 49,394 49,571 49,647 49,597 49,435 50,161 Weighted average diluted shares outstanding 50,331 49,998 49,837 49,775 49,727 50,187 50,383





VERITEX HOLDINGS, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

Financial Highlights

(In thousands except percentages)

For the Three Months Ended June 30, 2021 March 31, 2021 June 30, 2020 Average

Outstanding

Balance Interest

Earned/

Interest

Paid Average

Yield/

Rate Average

Outstanding

Balance Interest

Earned/

Interest

Paid Average

Yield/

Rate Average

Outstanding

Balance Interest

Earned/

Interest

Paid Average

Yield/

Rate Assets Interest-earning assets: Loans1 $ 6,108,527 $ 63,427 4.16 % $ 5,897,815 $ 62,702 4.31 % $ 5,797,989 $ 67,404 4.68 % LHI, MW 455,334 3,476 3.06 510,678 3,815 3.03 304,873 2,279 3.01 PPP loans 364,020 911 1.00 356,356 882 1.00 303,223 757 1.00 Debt securities 1,095,678 7,529 2.76 1,063,538 7,437 2.84 1,117,964 7,825 2.82 Interest-bearing deposits in other banks 548,087 167 0.12 341,483 127 0.15 366,764 186 0.20 Equity securities and other investments 87,413 672 3.08 87,178 663 3.08 110,672 891 3.24 Total interest-earning assets 8,659,059 76,182 3.53 8,257,048 75,626 3.71 8,001,485 79,342 3.99 ACL (105,050 ) (105,972 ) (110,483 ) Noninterest-earning assets 767,270 790,195 798,772 Total assets $ 9,321,279 $ 8,941,271 $ 8,689,774 Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity Interest-bearing liabilities: Interest-bearing demand and savings deposits $ 3,191,405 $ 1,661 0.21 % $ 3,038,586 $ 1,980 0.26 % $ 2,684,897 $ 2,471 0.37 % Certificates and other time deposits 1,515,092 2,423 0.64 1,509,836 3,061 0.82 1,625,971 6,515 1.61 Advances from FHLB 777,655 1,829 0.94 777,694 1,812 0.94 1,206,930 2,801 0.93 Subordinated debentures and subordinated notes 264,931 3,138 4.75 265,356 3,138 4.80 142,549 1,798 5.07 Total interest-bearing liabilities 5,749,083 9,051 0.63 5,591,472 9,991 0.72 5,660,347 13,585 0.97 Noninterest-bearing liabilities: Noninterest-bearing deposits 2,266,470 2,069,233 1,826,327 Other liabilities 51,355 56,272 47,302 Total liabilities 8,066,908 7,716,977 7,533,976 Stockholders' equity 1,254,371 1,224,294 1,155,798 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 9,321,279 $ 8,941,271 $ 8,689,774 Net interest rate spread2 2.90 % 2.99 % 3.02 % Net interest income $ 67,131 $ 65,635 $ 65,757 Net interest margin3 3.11 % 3.22 % 3.31 %

1 Includes average outstanding balances of loans held for sale of $14,364, $16,602 and $22,958 for the three months ended June 30, 2021, March 31, 2021, and June 30, 2020, respectively, and average balances of LHI, excluding MW and PPP loans.

2 Net interest rate spread is the average yield on interest-earning assets minus the average rate on interest-bearing liabilities.

3 Net interest margin is equal to net interest income divided by average interest-earning assets.





VERITEX HOLDINGS, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

Financial Highlights

(In thousands except percentages)

Six Months Ended June 30, 2021 June 30, 2020 Average Outstanding Balance Interest Earned/ Interest Paid Average Yield/ Rate Average Outstanding Balance Interest Earned/ Interest Paid Average Yield/ Rate Assets Interest-earning assets: Loans1 $ 6,003,754 $ 126,128 4.24 % $ 5,790,227 $ 143,931 5.00 % LHI, MW 482,853 7,292 3.05 234,260 3,613 3.10 PPP loans 360,209 1,793 1.00 152,861 757 1.00 Debt securities 1,079,697 14,966 2.80 1,078,459 15,222 2.84 Interest-bearing deposits in other banks 445,356 294 0.13 337,655 1,057 0.63 Equity securities and other investments 87,296 1,335 3.08 101,294 1,741 3.46 Total interest-earning assets 8,459,165 151,808 3.62 7,694,756 166,321 4.35 ACL (105,509 ) (77,376 ) Noninterest-earning assets 778,691 763,567 Total assets $ 9,132,347 $ 8,380,947 Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity Interest-bearing liabilities: Interest-bearing demand and savings deposits $ 3,115,417 $ 3,641 0.24 % $ 2,668,726 $ 9,023 0.68 % Certificates and other time deposits 1,512,479 5,484 0.73 1,639,807 14,755 1.81 Advances from FHLB 777,675 3,641 0.94 1,072,416 5,680 1.07 Subordinated debentures and subordinated notes 265,142 6,276 4.77 143,869 3,701 5.17 Total interest-bearing liabilities 5,670,713 19,042 0.68 5,524,818 33,159 1.21 Noninterest-bearing liabilities: Noninterest-bearing deposits 2,168,396 1,675,015 Other liabilities 53,823 38,488 Total liabilities 7,892,932 7,238,321 Stockholders' equity 1,239,415 1,142,626 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 9,132,347 $ 8,380,947 Net interest rate spread2 2.94 % 3.14 % Net interest income $ 132,766 $ 133,162 Net interest margin3 3.16 % 3.48 %

1 Includes average outstanding balances of loans held for sale of $15,476 and $16,977 for the six months ended June 30, 2021 and June 30, 2020, respectively, and average balances of loans held for investment, excluding MW and PPP loans.

2 Net interest rate spread is the average yield on interest-earning assets minus the average rate on interest-bearing liabilities.

3 Net interest margin is equal to net interest income divided by average interest-earning assets.





VERITEX HOLDINGS, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

Financial Highlights

Yield Trend

For the Three Months Ended June 30, 2021 March 31,

2021 December 31,

2020 September 30,

2020 June 30, 2020 Average yield on interest-earning assets: Loans1 4.16 % 4.31 % 4.48 % 4.49 % 4.68 % LHI, MW 3.06 3.03 2.99 3.00 3.01 PPP loans 1.00 1.00 1.00 1.00 1.00 Debt securities 2.76 2.84 2.83 2.84 2.82 Interest-bearing deposits in other banks 0.12 0.15 0.15 0.15 0.20 Equity securities and other investments 3.08 3.08 3.13 3.17 3.24 Total interest-earning assets 3.53 % 3.71 % 3.85 % 3.90 % 3.99 % Average rate on interest-bearing liabilities: Interest-bearing demand and savings deposits 0.21 % 0.26 % 0.29 % 0.31 % 0.37 % Certificates and other time deposits 0.64 0.82 1.06 1.36 1.61 Advances from FHLB 0.94 0.94 1.00 1.01 0.93 Subordinated debentures and subordinated notes 4.75 4.80 4.73 4.87 5.07 Total interest-bearing liabilities 0.63 % 0.72 % 0.82 % 0.85 % 0.97 % Net interest rate spread2 2.90 % 2.99 % 3.03 % 3.05 % 3.02 % Net interest margin3 3.11 % 3.22 % 3.29 % 3.32 % 3.31 %

1Includes average outstanding balances of loans held for sale of $14,364, $16,602, $11,938, $15,404 and $22,958 for the three months ended June 30, 2021, March 31, 2021, December 31, 2020, September 30, 2020 and June 30, 2020, respectively, and average balances of LHI, excluding MW and PPP loans.

2 Net interest rate spread is the average yield on interest-earning assets minus the average rate on interest-bearing liabilities.

3 Net interest margin is equal to net interest income divided by average interest-earning assets.





Supplemental Yield Trend

For the Three Months Ended June 30, 2021 March 31,

2021 December 31,

2020 September 30,

2020 June 30, 2020 Average cost of interest-bearing deposits 0.35 % 0.45 % 0.55 % 0.67 % 0.84 % Average costs of total deposits, including noninterest-bearing 0.23 0.31 0.38 0.46 0.59





VERITEX HOLDINGS, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

Financial Highlights

(In thousands except percentages)

Total LHI and Deposit Portfolio Composition

June 30, 2021 March 31,

2021 December 31,

2020 September 30,

2020 June 30, 2020 (Dollars in thousands) LHI1 Commercial $ 1,771,100 28.2 % $ 1,632,040 27.4 % $ 1,559,546 26.7 % $ 1,623,249 28.0 % $ 1,555,300 27.2 % Real Estate: Owner occupied commercial ("OOCRE") 744,899 11.9 733,310 12.3 717,472 12.3 734,939 12.7 769,952 13.4 Non-owner occupied commercial ("NOOCRE) 1,986,538 31.6 1,970,945 33.0 1,904,132 32.5 1,817,013 31.4 1,847,480 32.3 Construction and land 871,765 13.9 723,444 12.1 693,030 11.8 623,496 10.8 599,510 10.5 Farmland 13,661 0.2 14,751 0.2 13,844 0.2 14,413 0.2 14,723 0.3 1-4 family residential 513,635 8.2 492,609 8.3 524,344 9.0 548,953 9.5 528,688 9.2 Multi-family residential 367,445 5.9 386,844 6.5 424,962 7.3 412,412 7.0 394,829 6.8 Consumer 10,530 0.1 12,431 0.2 13,000 0.1 14,127 0.2 14,932 0.3 Total LHI $ 6,279,573 100 % $ 5,966,374 100 % $ 5,850,330 100 % $ 5,788,602 100 % $ 5,725,414 100 % MW 559,939 599,001 577,594 544,845 441,992 PPP loans 291,401 407,353 358,042 405,465 398,949 Total LHI1 $ 7,130,913 $ 6,972,728 $ 6,785,966 $ 6,738,912 $ 6,566,355 Deposits Noninterest-bearing $ 2,388,068 34.3 % $ 2,171,719 31.6 % $ 2,097,099 32.2 % $ 1,920,715 30.9 % $ 1,907,697 31.1 % Interest-bearing transaction 451,307 6.5 463,343 6.7 453,110 7.0 450,739 7.2 343,640 5.6 Money market 2,539,061 36.4 2,602,903 37.7 2,398,526 36.8 2,267,191 36.4 2,272,520 37.1 Savings 122,606 1.8 123,447 1.8 106,820 1.6 104,015 1.7 97,989 1.6 Certificates and other time deposits 1,477,860 22.2 1,543,158 22.3 1,457,291 22.3 1,479,896 23.7 1,503,701 24.5 Total deposits $ 6,978,902 100 % $ 6,904,570 100 % $ 6,512,846 100 % $ 6,222,556 100 % $ 6,125,547 100 % Loan to Deposit Ratio 102.2 % 101.0 % 104.2 % 108.3 % 107.2 % Loan to Deposit Ratio, excluding MW and PPP loans 90.0 % 86.4 % 89.8 % 93.0 % 93.5 %

1 Total LHI does not include deferred fees of $7.5 million, $2.9 million, and $2.5 million at June 30, 2021, March 31, 2021 and December 31, 2020, respectively, or deferred costs of $691 thousand and $1.5 million at September 30, 2020 and June 30, 2020, respectively.





VERITEX HOLDINGS, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

Financial Highlights

(In thousands except percentages)

Asset Quality

For the Three Months Ended For the Six Months Ended Jun 30, 2021 Mar 31, 2021 Dec 31, 2020 Sep 30, 2020 Jun 30, 2020 Jun 30, 2021 Jun 30, 2020 (Dollars in thousands) NPAs: Nonaccrual loans $ 76,994 $ 73,594 $ 81,096 $ 88,877 $ 43,594 $ 76,994 $ 43,594 Accruing loans 90 or more days past due1 462 9,093 4,204 1,689 2,021 462 2,021 Total nonperforming loans held for investment ("NPLs") 77,456 82,687 85,300 90,566 45,615 77,456 45,615 OREO 2,467 2,337 2,337 5,796 7,716 2,467 7,716 Total NPAs $ 79,923 $ 85,024 $ 87,637 $ 96,362 $ 53,331 $ 79,923 $ 53,331 Charge-offs: Residential $ (300 ) $ (15 ) $ (18 ) $ — $ — $ (303 ) $ — OOCRE (689 ) — — (2,421 ) — (689 ) — NOOCRE — — (2,865 ) — — Commercial (5,608 ) (346 ) (13,699 ) (68 ) (1,740 ) (5,966 ) (1,740 ) Consumer (20 ) (18 ) (26 ) (11 ) (57 ) (38 ) (125 ) Total charge-offs (6,617 ) (379 ) (16,608 ) (2,500 ) (1,797 ) (6,996 ) (1,865 ) Recoveries: Residential 29 3 49 7 — 26 1 OOCRE 500 — — — — 500 — Commercial 659 226 52 14 7 885 36 Consumer 36 2 — 13 — 44 274 Total recoveries 1,224 231 101 34 7 1,455 311 Net charge-offs $ (5,393 ) $ (148 ) $ (16,507 ) $ (2,466 ) $ (1,790 ) $ (5,541 ) $ (1,554 ) CECL transition adjustment $ — $ — $ — $ — $ — $ — $ 39,137 ACL at end of period $ 99,543 $ 104,936 $ 105,084 $ 121,591 $ 115,365 $ 99,543 $ 115,365 Asset Quality Ratios: NPAs to total assets 0.85 % 0.92 % 0.99 % 1.11 % 0.62 % 0.85 % 0.62 % NPLs to total LHI, excluding MW and PPP loans 1.23 1.39 1.46 1.56 0.80 1.23 0.80 ACL to total LHI, excluding MW and PPP loans 1.59 1.76 1.80 2.10 2.01 1.59 2.01 Net charge-offs to average loans outstanding 0.09 — 0.28 0.04 0.03 0.09 0.03

1 Accruing loans greater than 90 days past due exclude purchase credit deteriorated loans greater than 90 days past due that are accounted for on a pooled basis.





VERITEX HOLDINGS, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures

(Unaudited)

We identify certain financial measures discussed in this earnings release as being "non-GAAP financial measures." In accordance with SEC rules, we classify a financial measure as being a non-GAAP financial measure if that financial measure excludes or includes amounts, or is subject to adjustments that have the effect of excluding or including amounts, that are included or excluded, as the case may be, in the most directly comparable measure calculated and presented in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles as in effect from time to time in the United States ("GAAP"), in our statements of income, balance sheets or statements of cash flows. Non-GAAP financial measures do not include operating and other statistical measures or ratios calculated using exclusively either one or both of (i) financial measures calculated in accordance with GAAP and (ii) operating measures or other measures that are not non-GAAP financial measures.

The non-GAAP financial measures that we present in this earnings release should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for the most directly comparable or other financial measures calculated in accordance with GAAP. Moreover, the manner in which we calculate the non-GAAP financial measures that we present in this earnings release may differ from that of other companies reporting measures with similar names. You should understand how such other financial institutions calculate their financial measures that appear to be similar or have similar names to the non-GAAP financial measures we have discussed in this earnings release when comparing such non-GAAP financial measures.

Tangible Book Value Per Common Share. Tangible book value is a non-GAAP measure generally used by financial analysts and investment bankers to evaluate financial institutions. We calculate: (a) tangible common equity as total stockholders' equity less goodwill and core deposit intangibles, net of accumulated amortization; and (b) tangible book value per common share as tangible common equity (as described in clause (a)) divided by number of common shares outstanding. For tangible book value per common share, the most directly comparable financial measure calculated in accordance with GAAP is book value per common share.

We believe that this measure is important to many investors in the marketplace who are interested in changes from period to period in book value per common share exclusive of changes in core deposit intangibles. Goodwill and other intangible assets have the effect of increasing total book value while not increasing our tangible book value.

The following table reconciles, as of the dates set forth below, total stockholders' equity to tangible common equity and presents our tangible book value per common share compared with our book value per common share:

As of Jun 30, 2021 Mar 31, 2021 Dec 31, 2020 Sep 30, 2020 Jun 30, 2020 (Dollars in thousands, except per share data) Tangible Common Equity Total stockholders' equity $ 1,272,907 $ 1,233,808 $ 1,203,376 $ 1,185,337 $ 1,163,749 Adjustments: Goodwill (370,840 ) (370,840 ) (370,840 ) (370,840 ) (370,840 ) Core deposit intangibles (52,873 ) (55,311 ) (57,758 ) (60,209 ) (62,661 ) Tangible common equity $ 849,194 $ 807,657 $ 774,778 $ 754,288 $ 730,248 Common shares outstanding 49,498 49,433 49,340 49,650 49,633 Book value per common share $ 25.72 $ 24.96 $ 24.39 $ 23.87 $ 23.45 Tangible book value per common share $ 17.16 $ 16.34 $ 15.70 $ 15.19 $ 14.71





VERITEX HOLDINGS, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures

(Unaudited)

Tangible Common Equity to Tangible Assets. Tangible common equity to tangible assets is a non-GAAP measure generally used by financial analysts and investment bankers to evaluate financial institutions. We calculate: (a) tangible common equity as total stockholders' equity, less goodwill and core deposit intangibles, net of accumulated amortization; (b) tangible assets as total assets less goodwill and core deposit intangibles, net of accumulated amortization; and (c) tangible common equity to tangible assets as tangible common equity (as described in clause (a)) divided by tangible assets (as described in clause (b)). For tangible common equity to tangible assets, the most directly comparable financial measure calculated in accordance with GAAP is total stockholders' equity to total assets.

We believe that this measure is important to many investors in the marketplace who are interested in the relative changes from period to period in common equity and total assets, in each case, exclusive of changes in core deposit intangibles. Goodwill and other intangible assets have the effect of increasing both total stockholders' equity and assets while not increasing our tangible common equity or tangible assets.

The following table reconciles, as of the dates set forth below, total stockholders' equity to tangible common equity and total assets to tangible assets and presents our tangible common equity to tangible assets:

As of Jun 30, 2021 Mar 31, 2021 Dec 31, 2020 Sep 30, 2020 Jun 30, 2020 (Dollars in thousands) Tangible Common Equity Total stockholders' equity $ 1,272,907 $ 1,233,808 $ 1,203,376 $ 1,185,337 $ 1,163,749 Adjustments: Goodwill (370,840 ) (370,840 ) (370,840 ) (370,840 ) (370,840 ) Core deposit intangibles (52,873 ) (55,311 ) (57,758 ) (60,209 ) (62,661 ) Tangible common equity $ 849,194 $ 807,657 $ 774,778 $ 754,288 $ 730,248 Tangible Assets Total assets $ 9,349,525 $ 9,237,510 $ 8,820,871 $ 8,702,375 $ 8,587,858 Adjustments: Goodwill (370,840 ) (370,840 ) (370,840 ) (370,840 ) (370,840 ) Core deposit intangibles (52,873 ) (55,311 ) (57,758 ) (60,209 ) (62,661 ) Tangible Assets $ 8,925,812 $ 8,811,359 $ 8,392,273 $ 8,271,326 $ 8,154,357 Tangible Common Equity to Tangible Assets 9.51 % 9.17 % 9.23 % 9.12 % 8.96 %





VERITEX HOLDINGS, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures

(Unaudited)

Return on Average Tangible Common Equity. Return on average tangible common equity is a non-GAAP measure generally used by financial analysts and investment bankers to evaluate financial institutions. We calculate: (a) net income available for common stockholders adjusted for amortization of core deposit intangibles (which we refer to as "return") as net income, plus amortization of core deposit intangibles, less tax benefit at the statutory rate; (b) average tangible common equity as total average stockholders' equity less average goodwill and average core deposit intangibles, net of accumulated amortization; and (c) return on average tangible common equity as return (as described in clause (a)) divided by average tangible common equity (as described in clause (b)). For return on average tangible common equity, the most directly comparable financial measure calculated in accordance with GAAP is return on average equity.

We believe that this measure is important to many investors in the marketplace who are interested in the return on common equity, exclusive of the impact of goodwill and core deposit intangibles. Goodwill and core deposit intangibles have the effect of increasing total stockholders' equity while not increasing our tangible common equity. This measure is particularly relevant to acquisitive institutions that may have higher balances in goodwill and core deposit intangibles than non-acquisitive institutions.

The following table reconciles, as of the dates set forth below, average tangible common equity to average common equity and net income available for common stockholders adjusted for amortization of core deposit intangibles, net of taxes to net income and presents our return on average tangible common equity:

For the Three Months Ended For the Six Months Ended Jun 30, 2021 Mar 31, 2021 Dec 31, 2020 Sep 30, 2020 Jun 30, 2020 Jun 30, 2021 Jun 30, 2020 (Dollars in thousands) Net income available for common stockholders adjusted for amortization of core deposit intangibles Net income $ 29,456 $ 31,787 $ 22,801 $ 22,920 $ 24,028 $ 61,243 $ 28,162 Adjustments: Plus: Amortization of core deposit intangibles 2,438 2,447 2,451 2,451 2,451 4,885 4,902 Less: Tax benefit at the statutory rate 512 514 515 515 515 1,026 1,030 Net income available for common stockholders adjusted for amortization of core deposit intangibles $ 31,382 $ 33,720 $ 24,737 $ 24,856 $ 25,964 $ 65,102 $ 32,034 Average Tangible Common Equity Total average stockholders' equity $ 1,254,371 $ 1,224,294 $ 1,196,274 $ 1,177,882 $ 1,155,798 $ 1,239,415 $ 1,142,626 Adjustments: Average goodwill (370,840 ) (370,840 ) (370,840 ) (370,840 ) (370,840 ) (370,840 ) (370,840 ) Average core deposit intangibles (54,471 ) (56,913 ) (59,010 ) (61,666 ) (64,151 ) (55,685 ) (65,296 ) Average tangible common equity $ 829,060 $ 796,541 $ 766,424 $ 745,376 $ 720,807 $ 812,890 $ 706,490 Return on Average Tangible Common Equity (Annualized) 15.18 % 17.17 % 12.84 % 13.27 % 14.49 % 16.15 % 9.12 %





VERITEX HOLDINGS, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures

(Unaudited)

Operating Earnings, Pre-tax, Pre-provision Operating Earnings and performance metrics calculated using Operating Earnings and Pre-tax, Pre-provision Operating Earnings, including Diluted Operating Earnings per Share, Operating Return on Average Assets, Pre-tax, Pre-Provision Operating Return on Average Assets, Operating Return on Average Tangible Common Equity and Operating Efficiency Ratio. Operating earnings, pre-tax, pre-provision operating earnings and the performance metrics calculated using these metrics, listed below, are non-GAAP measures used by management to evaluate the Company's financial performance. We calculate (a) operating earnings as net income plus severance payments, plus loss (gain) on sale of securities, net, plus debt extinguishment costs, less tax impact of adjustments, plus nonrecurring tax adjustments. We calculate (b) diluted operating earnings per share as operating earnings as described in clause (a) divided by weighted average diluted shares outstanding. We calculate (c) pre-tax, pre-provision operating earnings as operating earnings as described in clause (a) plus provision for income taxes, plus provision for loan losses. We calculate (d) pre-tax, pre-provision operating return on average assets as pre-tax, pre-provision operating earnings as described in clause (a) divided by average total assets. We calculate (e) operating return on average assets as operating earnings as described in clause (a) divided by average total assets. We calculate (f) operating return on average tangible common equity as operating earnings as described in clause (a), adjusted for the amortization of intangibles and tax benefit at the statutory rate, divided by total average tangible common equity (average stockholders' equity less average goodwill and average core deposit intangibles, net of accumulated amortization). We calculate (g) operating efficiency ratio as noninterest expense plus adjustments to operating noninterest expense divided by (i) noninterest income plus adjustments to operating noninterest income plus (ii) net interest income.

We believe that these measures and the operating metrics calculated utilizing these measures are important to management and many investors in the marketplace who are interested in understanding the ongoing operating performance of the Company and provide meaningful comparisons to its peers.

The following tables reconcile, as of the dates set forth below, operating net income and pre-tax, pre-provision operating earnings and related metrics:

For the Three Months Ended For the Six Months Ended Jun 30, 2021 Mar 31, 2021 Dec 31, 2020 Sep 30, 2020 Jun 30, 2020 Jun 30, 2021 Jun 30, 2020 (Dollars in thousands) Operating Earnings Net income $ 29,456 $ 31,787 $ 22,801 $ 22,920 $ 24,028 $ 61,243 $ 28,162 Plus: Severance payments1 627 — — — — 627 — Plus: Loss (gain) on sale of securities available for sale, net — — 256 8 (2,879 ) — (2,879 ) Plus: Debt extinguishment costs2 — — 9,746 — 1,561 — 1,561 Operating pre-tax income 30,083 31,787 32,803 22,928 22,710 61,870 26,844 Less: Tax impact of adjustments 131 — 2,100 — (277 ) 131 (277 ) Plus: Nonrecurring tax adjustments3 — 426 (973 ) — (1,799 ) 426 (1,799 ) Operating earnings $ 29,952 $ 32,213 $ 29,730 $ 22,928 $ 21,188 $ 62,165 $ 25,322 Weighted average diluted shares outstanding 50,331 49,998 49,837 49,775 49,727 50,187 50,383 Diluted EPS $ 0.59 $ 0.64 $ 0.46 $ 0.46 $ 0.48 $ 1.22 $ 0.56 Diluted operating EPS 0.60 0.64 0.60 0.46 0.43 1.24 0.50

1 Severance payments relate to branch restructurings made during the three months ended June 30, 2021.

2 Debt extinguishment costs relate to prepayment penalties paid in connection with the early payoff of FHLB structured advances.

3 A nonrecurring tax adjustment of $426 thousand recorded in the first quarter of 2021 was due to a true-up of a deferred tax liability. A nonrecurring tax adjustment of $973 thousand recorded in the fourth quarter of 2020 was primarily due the reversal of acquired deferred tax liabilities resulting in a tax benefit of $1.2 million offset by tax expense of $281 thousand for the setup of an uncertain tax position liability relating to state tax exposure for tax years prior to the year ending December 31, 2020. A nonrecurring tax adjustment of $1,799 was recorded in the second quarter of 2020 as a result of the Company amending a prior year Green Bancorp, Inc. tax return to carry back a net operating loss ("NOL") incurred by Green Bancorp, Inc. on January 1, 2019. The Company was allowed to carry back this NOL as result of a provision in the CARES Act, which permits NOLs generated in tax years 2018, 2019 or 2020 to be carried back five years.





For the Three Months Ended For the Six Months Ended Jun 30, 2021 Mar 31, 2021 Dec 31, 2020 Sep 30, 2020 Jun 30, 2020 Jun 30, 2021 Jun 30, 2020 (Dollars in thousands) Pre-Tax, Pre-Provision Operating Earnings Net income $ 29,456 $ 31,787 $ 22,801 $ 22,920 $ 24,028 $ 61,243 $ 28,162 Plus: Provision (benefit) for income taxes 7,837 8,993 4,702 6,198 3,987 16,830 3,303 Plus: Provision (benefit) for credit losses and unfunded commitments 577 (570 ) 902 10,139 18,971 7 54,628 Plus: Severance payments 627 — — — — 627 — Plus: Loss (gain) on sale of securities, net — — 256 8 (2,879 ) — (2,879 ) Plus: Debt extinguishment costs — — 9,746 — 1,561 — 1,561 Pre-tax, pre-provision operating earnings $ 38,497 $ 40,210 $ 38,407 $ 39,265 $ 45,668 $ 78,707 $ 84,775 Average total assets $ 9,321,279 $ 8,941,271 $ 8,750,141 $ 8,585,926 $ 8,689,774 $ 9,132,347 $ 8,380,947 Pre-tax, pre-provision operating return on average assets1 1.66 % 1.82 % 1.75 % 1.82 % 2.11 % 1.74 % 2.03 % Average total assets $ 9,321,279 $ 8,941,271 $ 8,750,141 $ 8,585,926 $ 8,689,774 $ 9,132,347 $ 8,380,947 Return on average assets1 1.27 % 1.44 % 1.04 % 1.06 % 1.11 % 1.35 % 0.68 % Operating return on average assets1 1.29 1.46 1.35 1.06 0.98 1.37 0.61 Operating earnings adjusted for amortization of core deposit intangibles Operating earnings $ 29,952 $ 32,213 $ 29,730 $ 22,928 $ 21,188 $ 62,165 $ 25,322 Adjustments: Plus: Amortization of core deposit intangibles 2,438 2,447 2,451 2,451 2,451 4,885 4,902 Less: Tax benefit at the statutory rate 512 514 515 515 515 1,026 1,030 Operating earnings adjusted for amortization of core deposit intangibles $ 31,878 $ 34,146 $ 31,666 $ 24,864 $ 23,124 $ 66,024 $ 29,194 Average Tangible Common Equity Total average stockholders' equity $ 1,254,371 $ 1,224,294 $ 1,196,274 $ 1,177,882 $ 1,155,798 $ 1,239,415 $ 1,142,626 Adjustments: Less: Average goodwill (370,840 ) (370,840 ) (370,840 ) (370,840 ) (370,840 ) (370,840 ) (370,840 ) Less: Average core deposit intangibles (54,471 ) (56,913 ) (59,010 ) (61,666 ) (64,151 ) (55,685 ) (65,296 ) Average tangible common equity $ 829,060 $ 796,541 $ 766,424 $ 745,376 $ 720,807 $ 812,890 $ 706,490 Operating return on average tangible common equity1 15.42 % 17.39 % 16.44 % 13.27 % 12.90 % 16.38 % 8.31 % Efficiency ratio 52.42 % 49.62 % 62.52 % 48.12 % 46.02 % 51.01 % 46.76 % Operating efficiency ratio Net interest income $ 67,131 $ 65,635 $ 66,766 $ 65,870 $ 65,757 $ 132,766 $ 133,162 Noninterest income 12,456 14,172 9,012 9,795 21,290 26,628 28,537 Plus: Loss (gain) on sale of securities available for sale, net — — 256 8 (2,879 ) — (2,879 ) Operating noninterest income 12,456 14,172 9,268 9,803 18,411 26,628 25,658 Noninterest expense 41,717 39,597 47,373 36,408 40,061 81,314 75,606 Less: Severance payments 627 — — — — 627 — Less: Debt extinguishment costs — — 9,746 — 1,561 — 1,561 Operating noninterest expense $ 41,090 $ 39,597 $ 37,627 $ 36,408 $ 38,500 $ 80,687 $ 74,045 Operating efficiency ratio 51.63 % 49.62 % 49.49 % 48.11 % 45.74 % 50.62 % 46.62 %

1 Annualized ratio.







