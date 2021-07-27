 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

AirBoss to Release 2nd Quarter 2021 Earnings on August 10, 2021

Globe Newswire  
July 27, 2021 5:00pm   Comments
Share:

NEWMARKET, Ontario, July 27, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AirBoss of America Corp. (TSX:BOS) (OTCQX:ABSSF) (the "Company"), announced today that it will release its second quarter results after market close on Tuesday August 10, 2021. The release will be followed by a conference call to discuss its second quarter 2021 financial results on Wednesday August 11, 2021 at 9:00 am ET.

SECOND QUARTER 2021 FINANCIAL RESULTS CONFERENCE CALL DETAILS:

DATE: Wednesday August 11, 2021
TIME: 9:00 am ET
DIAL-IN NUMBER: 1-800-319-4610 or 416-915-3239
CONFERENCE ID: 55506
WEBCAST LINK: https://www.gowebcasting.com/11413

Please connect approximately 10 minutes prior to the beginning of the call to ensure participation.

Contact: Chris Bitsakakis, President and COO or Gren Schoch, CEO at 905-751-1188.

AirBoss of America Corp. is a group of complementary businesses supplying custom compounded rubber, survivability solutions and anti-vibration components to a diverse group of customers globally. AirBoss Rubber Solutions is a top-tier North American custom rubber compounder with 500 million turn pounds of annual capacity. AirBoss Defense Group manufactures and supplies a growing array of Chemical, Biological, Radioactive, Nuclear and Explosive ("CBRN-E") protective solutions and is a leading provider of personal protective equipment to governments, militaries and frontline healthcare workers both in the U.S. and internationally. AirBoss Engineered Products is a supplier of innovative anti-vibration solutions to the North American automotive market. The Company's shares trade on the TSX under the symbol BOS and on the OTCQX under ABSSF. Visit www.airboss.com for more information.


Primary Logo

View Comments and Join the Discussion!
 
Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com