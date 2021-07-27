Proactive news headlines including FSD Pharma, Western Magnesium, DGTL Holdings and Exro Technologies
New York, July 27, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Proactive, provider of real-time news and video interviews on growth companies listed in the US and Canada, has covered the following companies:
- Arizona Silver Exploration adds more claims around Perry vein after recent high-grade gold and silver intercepts click here
- Marvel completes heliborne survey on Duhamel nickel-copper-cobalt property in Quebec City click here
- Logiq raises C$6.5 million as part of its initial public offering after overallotment option exercised click here
- FSD Pharma appoints Anthony Durkacz as its new interim chief executive officer click here
- Camino Minerals says Los Chapitos copper project's local community in Peru receiving COVID-19 vaccinations click here
- NEXE Innovations unveils premium compostable espresso pods click here
- Adcore appoints business leader Oded Orgil as an independent company director click here
- PowerTap acquires 49% of green hydrogen technology company AES-100 click here
- Western Magnesium moves closer to testing phase as commercialized pilot plant undergoes final build out click here
- DGTL Holdings Inc says subsidiary Hashoff strikes social media content services contract with fast-growing cryptocurrency trading platform click here
- Exro Technologies Inc chooses Mesa, Arizona as its US headquarters to advance next-generation electric vehicles and batteries click here
- FOBI AI inks letter of intent to acquire US online coupon and advertising platform Qples click here
- Else Nutrition launches plant-based cereals line for babies six months and older click here
- BetterLife Pharma Inc unit gets the nod to conduct coronavirus randomized placebo-controlled trial with Pontificia Universidad Católica de Chile click here
- First Mining Gold Corp extends drilling program at its Pickle Crow gold project click here
- Endexx Corp and DJ Khaled's BLESSWELL signals strong promise in CBD wellness sector within months of debut click here
- C3 Metals reports more encouraging drill results from Montaña de Cobre zone, Jasperoide project in Peru click here
- Empower Clinics partners with Save-On-Foods to offer Kai Care COVID-19 test kits in British Columbia click here
- Soma Gold updates on progress of Fenix portal at Cordero mine; full daily production expected by end of 2021 click here
