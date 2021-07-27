Keith Raymond Joins LiquidX to Further Expand Market for InBlock Digital Working Capital Platform

NEW YORK, July 27, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- LiquidX, the global fintech solutions provider for working capital, trade finance, and insurance, today announced the appointment of Keith Raymond as Managing Director, InBlock Sales. Mr. Raymond will lead the commercial expansion of LiquidX's ground-breaking InBlock digital working capital platform. The cloud-based InBlock platform uses leading technology to automate and optimize working capital management, providing CFOs with the opportunity to reduce the cost of their accounts receivable and accounts payable, improve the cash conversion cycle, and reduce fraud risk.



Mr. Raymond has over 15 years of experience managing functions, processes, and teams within numerous software vendors in the Corporate Finance and Treasury space, with roles ranging from sales management, sales and marketing strategy, account management, and product management. In addition to his sales experience, he also established and managed corporate Treasury, Accounts, Accounts Payable and Accounts Receivable departments.

"InBlock helps corporates leap ahead in their digital journeys to work faster, smarter, and cheaper. We are excited to have Keith leverage his expertise in this space to scale the only end-to-end working capital solution on the market," said Jim Toffey, CEO of LiquidX.

"We are thrilled to welcome Keith to our growing team," said Ali Hackett, Chief Revenue Officer of LiquidX. "Keith's history of success selling SaaS software subscriptions and consulting services to global corporates and financial institutions will greatly contribute to the expansion of InBlock."

InBlock is the only working capital platform that connects the inventory, purchase order, and invoicing for buyers and suppliers using distributed ledger technology (DLT) to link the digital records for operational management, monetization, and insurance.

About LiquidX

LiquidX is a leading global technology company that enables finance professionals to transact faster, smarter, and cheaper by digitizing and automating their trade finance and working capital management. Headquartered in New York with offices in Boston, London, and Singapore, LiquidX delivers the industry-leading ecosystem for working capital optimization to its diverse network of global participants including corporations, banks, institutional investors, and insurance providers. LiquidX incorporates blockchain technology and machine learning analytics to greatly enhance transparency, reporting, and forecasting for financial professionals. To learn more about our next-generation solutions please visit liquidx.com.

Media Contact:

Sue Hinton

LiquidX

shinton@liquidx.com

+1 917-362-4518



