Global Advanced Glass Market Estimated to Garner a Revenue of $90.21 Billion by 2026, Growing at a Healthy CAGR of 7.2% from 2019 to 2026 – Exclusive COVID-19 Impact Analysis [320 Pages] Report by Research Dive

New York, USA, July 27, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to a report published by Research Dive, the global advanced glass market is expected to generate a revenue of $90.21 billion by 2026, growing exponentially at a CAGR of 7.2% during the forecast period (2019-2026). The inclusive report provides a brief overview of the current scenario of the market including significant aspects of the market such as growth factors, challenges, restraints, and various opportunities during the forecast period. The report also provides all the market figures making it easier and helpful for the new participants to understand the market.

Dynamics of the Market

Drivers: An advanced glass is an impeccable product having features like sound reduction, maximum protection, noise cancellation, and so on. In addition, the increasing adoption of advanced glass in industries like construction, smartphone, home appliances, among various others are expected to drive the growth of the market during the forecast period.

Restraints: Extortionate expenses involved in the production of advanced glass is expected to impede the growth of the global advanced glass market during the forecast period.

Opportunities: Persistent technological advancements and increasing expenditure on research and development in making different types of advanced glasses like security glass, self-cleaning glass, smart glass, bioactive glass, and so on are anticipated to create vital opportunities for the growth of the market during the forecast period.

Key Segments of the Market

The report has divided the market into different segments based on function, product, end-use, and region.

Function: Safety & Security Sub-segment to be Most Profitable

The safety & security sub-segment is expected to generate a revenue of $32,837.4 million over the forecast period. An advanced glass is extensively used in home windows, offices, malls and even store fronts. This factor is expected to drive the growth of the sub-segment during the forecast period.

Product: Laminated Glass Sub-segment to be Most Beneficial

The laminated glass sub-segment is expected to generate a revenue of $26,522.5 million over the forecast period. Laminated glass provides a great deal of strength and durability that are expected to drive the growth of the sub-segment during the forecast period.

End Use: Building and Construction Sub-segment to be Most Lucrative

The building and construction sub-segment is expected to generate a revenue of $21,019.5 million by 2026. Rapid population explosion and increased standard of living of the people has significantly created a demand for sustainable construction methods and energy efficient buildings. These factors have surged the demand for the growth of the sub-segment during the forecast period.

Region: Asia-Pacific Region Expected to Dominate the Market

The Asia-Pacific region is anticipated to generate a revenue of $30,250.1 million by 2026. Increasing development in the real estate sector and the rising demand for advanced glass in countries like Japan, China, India, among others are expected to surge the growth of the market in this region during the forecast period.

Key Players of the Market

1. Asahi Glass Co

2. PPG Industries

3. Guardian Industries

4. Advanced Glass & Mirror, Inc.

5. Saint Gobain

6. Corning Inc.

7. Sherwin Williams Company

8. Nippon Sheet Glass Co. Ltd.

9. Sisecam Group.

For instance, in June 2021, Ardagh Group, a global supplier in sustainable packaging solutions acquired Anchor Glass Container Corporation which is a US-based manufacturer of glass packaging products in order to offer global capability to their customers.

