Proactive news headlines including Kingwest Resources, Alice Queen, Andromeda Metals and Imugene

Sydney, July 27, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Proactive, provider of real-time news and video interviews on growth companies listed in Australia, has covered the following companies:

Kingwest Resources Ltd (ASX:KWR) has extended the gold mineralisation after undertaking extensional drilling at Menzies, which is one of Western Australia's major historical goldfields, around 130 kilometres north of the globally significant gold deposits of Kalgoorlie, WA. Click here

Alice Queen Ltd (ASX:AQX) (ASX:AQX) has revealed multiple new gold targets during recent airborne geophysical and satellite hyperspectral surveys flown across the Kaiwalagal Project, adjacent to the company's Horn Island Project in the Torres Strait, Far North Queensland. Click here

Andromeda Metals Ltd (ASX:ADN) has completed an oversubscribed share purchase plan (SPP), raising $15 million and adding to the $30 million received under its placement completed earlier this month. Click here

Imugene Ltd ((ASX:IMU, OTC:IUGNF) has been granted a trading halt by the ASX ahead of an announcement regarding a proposed capital raising. Click here

Volt Resources Ltd (ASX:VRC) has officially completed its transition to become a graphite producer, following the acquisition of a 70% controlling stake in the Ukrainian Zavalievsky Group (ZG) of Companies. Click here

Silver Mines Ltd (ASX:SVL) has enhanced the underground mining potential of the Bowdens Silver Project in central New South Wales with high-grade results from infill and extensional drilling as part of a 30,000-metre program. Click here

Alta Zinc Ltd (ASX:AZI) has received funding support for an innovative remote sensing and laser project through the EIT RawMaterials program at Gorno Zinc Project in northern Italy. Click here

Strategic Elements Ltd (ASX:SOR) subsidiary Stealth Technologies has achieved considerable improvements to its weed detection technology in a filip for the global agricultural industry. Click here

King River Resources Ltd (ASX:KRR), which hopes to become a world-leading producer of 4N (99.99% purity) high purity alumina (HPA), has produced a 5N (≥99.999%) purity precursor compound. Click here

Horizon Minerals Ltd (ASX:HRZ) is encouraged by high-grade results from its first reverse circulation and diamond drilling program over the wholly-owned Kalpini Gold Project in Western Australia. Click here

White Rock Minerals Ltd ((ASX:WRM, OTCQX:WRMCF) has reached the halfway point of its 2021 field season at Red Mountain Project with three diamond drill rigs on the go supported by two helicopters as part of its biggest exploration program undertaken yet in Alaska. Click here

TNT Mines Ltd (ASX:TIN) has identified five high-priority targets for discovery follow-up drilling from a GAIP (ground array induced polarisation) study at the Reids Ridge Project northeast of Paynes Find in Western Australia. Click here

Fe Limited (ASX:FEL) has received strong validation of its iron ore production strategy at the JWD Iron Ore Project in Western Australia with leading global trading house Glencore executing an offtake agreement for 100% of the product. Click here

Carnavale Resources Limited (ASX:CAV) has exercised its option to acquire 80% of the WA-based Kooykynie Gold Project from Western Resources Pty Ltd. Click here

Alligator Energy Ltd (ASX:AGE) has been selected for inclusion on the Solactive Global Uranium (TSXV:GU) and Nuclear Components Total Return Index (SOLURANT), one of the most important uranium and nuclear industry indexes globally. Click here

