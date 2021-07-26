 Skip to main content

Root, Inc. Schedules Conference Call to Discuss Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results

Globe Newswire  
July 26, 2021 4:49pm   Comments
COLUMBUS, Ohio, July 26, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Root, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROOT), the parent company of Root Insurance Company, today announced its plans to host a conference call to discuss financial results for the second quarter of 2021 on Thursday, August 12, 2021, at 8:00 a.m. Eastern Time. The Company plans to release its second quarter 2021 results in the investor relations section of its website at ir.joinroot.com after the close of the financial markets on Wednesday, August 11, 2021.

Webcast and Conference Call Details

Date: August 12, 2021
Time: 8:00 a.m. Eastern Time
Dial-in: (800) 447-0521 (US and Canada)
  (847) 413-3238 (International)
   
Conference ID: 50201367
Webcast: https://ir.joinroot.com/news-events/events 

A replay of the webcast will be made available for on-demand viewing after the call on the Investor Relations page of the Company's website at ir.joinroot.com.

About Root, Inc.

Root, Inc. is the parent company of Root Insurance Company. Root is a technology company revolutionizing personal insurance with a pricing model based upon fairness and a modern customer experience. Root's mobile-first customer experience is designed to make insurance simple. 

Contacts

Media:

Tom Kuhn
Director of Communications
press@joinroot.com

Investor Relations:

Christine Patrick
VP, Investor Relations
ir@joinroot.com

Source: ROOT, INC.


Primary Logo

View Comments and Join the Discussion!
 
