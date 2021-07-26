Hybrid Switchgear Market worth USD 37.53 billion by 2027, registering a CAGR of 16.89% CAGR - Report by Market Research Future (MRFR)

New York, July 26, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Hybrid Switchgear Market Overview: According to a comprehensive research report by Market Research Future (MRFR), " Hybrid Switchgear Market Research Report, Type, Application, Voltage, Standard and Region - Forecast till 2027" the market size is projected to be worth USD 37.53 billion by 2027, registering a CAGR of 16.89% CAGR during the forecast period (2021 - 2027).

Several Factors Contributing to Market Growth

The rising involvement of the private sector in transmission and distribution, resulting in infrastructure development in developing economies such as China, Australia, Thailand, and India, is one of the primary reasons driving the hybrid switchgear market growth. Furthermore, prominent businesses like ABB and GE are actively partnering with governments in Asia's growing countries to improve the efficiency and reliability of transmission and distribution networks. In addition, factors such as increased power consumption, government regulations on energy efficiency, rising adoption of renewable resources in the energy mix, and the upgrade of aging hydropower plants in the Asia Pacific are propelling the worldwide hybrid switchgear market forward. Furthermore, rising demand for compact devices to be deployed in substations, as well as the replacement of obsolete switchgears, would create an opportunity for hybrid switchgear market players.



Key Players

List of the key companies in the worldwide hybrid switchgear market are –

ABB (Switzerland)

GE (US)

Mitsubishi Electric (Japan)

Siemens (Germany)

Toshiba Corporation (Japan)

Skipperseil (India)

TGOOD (Colombia)

Schneider Electric (France)

Taikai Power Engineering (China)

Hitachi (Japan)

CG (India)

L&T (India)

Chint (China)

Hyosung (South Korea)

Capchem Electricals Pvt. Ltd (India)

Competitive Landscape

The market looks to be moderately fragmented due to the presence of a broad set of multinational and regional switchgear manufacturers. ABB pioneered the hybrid switchgear concept, and the company is currently one of the market's leaders. The requirement for significant capital expenditure inhibits the entry of new competitors into the market, and they will also struggle to compete with multinational vendors in terms of quality, design, product features, turnaround time, services, and customer relationship management. All major vendors have a large global presence, with some having a comparatively stronger presence in particular regions than others.



Industry News

In April 2020, ABB inked a five-year framework contract for around USD 100 million with Colombia-based Interconexian Electrica SA ESP (ISA). The company plans to supply hybrid switchgear and other equipment to upgrade the regional power grid and strengthen its position throughout Latin America.

In January 2020, Siemens stated that it had completed the acquisition of C&S Electric, an Indian electrical equipment manufacturer, for more than USD 295 million. In addition to industrial automation and smart infrastructure, the company hopes to expand its regional presence by supplying switchgear and other metering devices.

Market Segmentation

The global hybrid switchgear market has been segmented on the basis of voltage, installation, and application.

On the basis of voltage, the global hybrid switchgear market has been segmented into 72.5 kV, 72.5–245 kV, and 245–550 kV.

On the basis of installation, the global hybrid switchgear market has been segmented into onshore and offshore.

On the basis of application, the global hybrid switchgear market has been segmented into infrastructure, transportation, industrial, and others.



Regional Analysis

APAC to Lead the Global Market

The Asia Pacific held the highest share of the global hybrid switchgear market, owing to increased investments in transmission and distribution, rising energy demand, and space limitations. During the projected period, the region's market is likewise expected to be the fastest-growing. Furthermore, factors such as increased power demand, government mandates on energy efficiency, an increase in the influx of renewable resources into the energy mix, and the upgrade of aging hydropower facilities are driving market expansion. China is expected to hold the greatest hybrid switchgear market share in the Asia Pacific over the projected period, owing to increased spending on transmission and distribution networks, as well as increased manufacturing facilities in the region.

North America to Follow APAC

Due to the rising energy demand and infrastructure modernization, North America is likely to be the second-largest market. The United States will dominate the North American market during the forecast period.

Europe to Grow at a Rapid Pace

The market in Europe is also predicted to grow at a rapid pace, owing to the introduction of numerous advanced technologies by some of Europe's leading companies. Due to the advent of new hybrid switchgear projects, specifically built for railway transmission systems, Germany is likely to dominate the European market.

Segmentation of Market covered in the research:

