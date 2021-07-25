 Skip to main content

Global Settlement in James Brown Estate Case

Globe Newswire  
July 25, 2021 12:43pm   Comments
COLUMBIA, S.C., July 25, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- On behalf of Russell Bauknight (Personal Representative of the James Brown Estate and Trustee of The James Brown Irrevocable Trust) and the adult children of James Brown, Nexsen Pruet announces a global settlement regarding the internationally acclaimed singer's estate between the Estate, Tommie Rae Brown, and Brown's children.

The agreement was reached on July 9, 2021 following a two-month mediation.

"The Parties commend the excellent and extraordinary work that Russell Bauknight has done on behalf of the Estate and Trust," said David Black, Nexsen Pruet's lead litigator on this matter. "Russell's tireless efforts are allowing Mr. Brown's noble estate plan to proceed and begin providing scholarships for needy children – just as Mr. Brown intended."

Brown was born in Barnwell, South Carolina, largely raised in Augusta, Georgia by a family member and spent his final years in Beech Island, South Carolina. He died Christmas Day, 2006. Numerous legal disputes ensued regarding his multi-million-dollar Estate, involving wide-ranging legal issues, Brown's marriage to Tommie Rae Brown, the Estate's recovery of payments, intellectual property rights and the valuation of one of America's most celebrated musical catalogs, resulting in one of the most protracted Estate litigations in South Carolina history.

The historic settlement is welcomed by all.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Nexsen Pruet is a business law firm serving clients with more than 200 lawyers and professionals working out of nine offices across North and South Carolina, and Austin, Texas. www.nexsenpruet.com


Michelle Legaspi
Nexsen Pruet
864-282-1145
michelle@npstrategy.com
