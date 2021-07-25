Independent Broker Dealer, Money Concepts, celebrates top award winners

Palm Beach Gardens, Florida, July 25, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Wealth Management and Financial Planning firm Money Concepts presented awards to top performers within their national network of financial professionals during their recent Financial Planning Congress in Orlando, FL.

Top honors were presented that reflected achievements in the overall service levels these professionals provide to their clients and the communities they serve. Emphasis is given to client retention, satisfaction, and focus on education within the financial services industry.

President & CEO Denis Walsh stated, "These are extraordinary leaders dedicated to serving their clients and are committed to helping others achieve more. They each have built their own business focused on delivering high standards of results and service."

Award Winners:

Financial Planner of the Year:

Gold: Tyler Braun Silver: Ben Dodds Bronze: Ben Pahl

President of the Year:

Gold: John Hathaway Silver: Chris Puffer Bronze: Beau Handy

Financial Institution of the Year:

Gold: Dennis Clifford Silver: Kevin Clifford Bronze: Jeff Beck

Recruiter of the Year:

Gold: Russ Lytle Silver: Gilbert Mercado Bronze: Kenny Parker, Jr.

Over the last 42 years, Money Concepts has developed a network of like-minded financial professionals with turn-key solutions for advisors seeking independence without compromising the support needed to effectively serve their clients.

About Money Concepts®:

Money Concepts Capital Corp. is a privately owned independent broker-dealer and dually registered as a Registered Investment Advisor based in Palm Beach Gardens, FL. Established in 1979, and its parent company Money Concepts International, Inc. has a network of approximately 700 financial professional's centers nationwide.

In addition to serving independent advisors, Money Concepts® provides turn-key wealth management services for community banks, credit unions and tax professionals. Money Concepts® advisors provide holistic planning and offer a full array of non-proprietary products and services including advisory and alternative investment services.

All Securities Offered Through Money Concepts Capital Corp. | Member FINRA/SIPC.

Money Concepts Advisory Service is a Registered Investment Advisor with the SEC

All Non Securities and Non Advisory Products through Money Concepts International, Inc.11440 North Jog Road, Palm Beach Gardens, FL 33418. 561-472-2000.

Allen Porter Money Concepts International, Inc. (561) 847-2113 allen@moneyconcepts.com