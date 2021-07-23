 Skip to main content

Market Overview

M SPLIT CORP. Financial Results to May 31, 2021

Globe Newswire  
July 23, 2021 7:36pm   Comments
TORONTO, July 23, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- M Split Corp. ("the Company") announces that its semi-annual financial statements and management report of fund performance for the six months ended May 31, 2021 are now available at www.sedar.com and the Company's website at www.m-split.com.

For further information, please contact Investor Relations at 416-304-4443, toll free at 1-877-4-Quadra (1-877-478-2372), or visit www.m-split.com.

Investor Relations: 1-877-478-2372 Local: 416-304-4443 www.m-split.com info@quadravest.com


