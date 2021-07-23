The Ensign Group Schedules Second Quarter Earnings Call for Thursday, July 29, 2021

SAN JUAN CAPISTRANO, Calif., July 23, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG), the parent company of the Ensign™ group of companies, which invest in and provide skilled nursing and senior living services, physical, occupational and speech therapies and other rehabilitative and healthcare services, announced today that it expects to issue its second quarter 2021 financial results on Wednesday, July 28, 2021.



Conference Call

Ensign invites current and prospective investors to tune into a live webcast to be held the following day, Thursday, July 29, 2021, at 10:00 a.m. Pacific Time (1:00 p.m. Eastern Time), during which Ensign's management will discuss Ensign's second quarter 2021 performance.

To listen to the webcast, or to view any financial or other statistical information required by SEC Regulation G, please visit the Investors section of the Ensign website at http://investor.ensigngroup.net . The webcast will be recorded, and will be available for replay via the website until 5:00 p.m. Pacific Time on Friday, September 3, 2021.

About Ensign™

The Ensign Group, Inc.'s independent operating subsidiaries provide a broad spectrum of skilled nursing and senior living services, physical, occupational and speech therapies and other rehabilitative and healthcare services at 240 healthcare facilities, in Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Iowa, Kansas, Nebraska, Nevada, South Carolina, Texas, Utah, Washington and Wisconsin. More information about Ensign is available at http://www.ensigngroup.net.

The Ensign Group, Inc., (949) 487-9500, ir@ensigngroup.net

