 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Notice of Settlement of Derivative Suit

Globe Newswire  
July 23, 2021 3:26pm   Comments
Share:

NEW YORK, July 23, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bragar Eagel & Squire P.C. announces the proposed settlement of the derivative action captioned In re Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. Derivative Litigation, Case No. 1:19-cv-04293-FB-LB in the United States District Court for the Eastern District of New York.

If you were a stockholder of Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:VNDA) as of July 19, 2021 and continue to own such shares, please click HERE to read the Notice to Current Vanda Stockholders, which contains important information regarding your rights.

Please reach out to counsel for Plaintiffs with any questions or concerns at:

Counsel for Plaintiffs:
Gregory M. Nespole
Daniel Tepper
LEVI & KORSINSKY, LLP
55 Broadway, 10th Floor
New York NY 10006
Fax: (212) 363-7171

W. Scott Holleman
Garam Choe
BRAGAR EAGEL & SQUIRE, P.C.
810 Seventh Avenue, Suite 620
New York, NY 10019
Fax: (212) 486-0462


Primary Logo

View Comments and Join the Discussion!
 
Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com